Tiz the Law favored in Pool 5 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been installed as the 7-2 morning line favorite for Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) this weekend. Pool 5 opens at noon (EDT) Friday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Now scheduled for Sept. 5, the Kentucky Derby has added three extra KDFW pools and an additional pool for the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. Pool 6 is scheduled for July 17-19, and Pool 7 for Aug. 7-9. The additional Oaks Future Wager will run concurrently with KDFW Pool 6.

Tiz the Law, a New York-bred son of Constitution owned by Sackatoga Stables and trained by Barclay Tagg, has won all three starts this season, romping in the Holy Bull (G3) and Florida Derby (G1) before posting a 3 3/4-length decision in the June 20 Belmont Stakes. He is scheduled to have one more start, the $1 million Travers (G1) at Saratoga on Aug. 8, before the Kentucky Derby.

Also likely to generate strong interest in Pool 5 of the KDFW is C R K Stable’s Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Honor A. P. (5-1). Trained by John Shirreffs, the lightly-raced Honor A. P. scored a mild 2 3/4-length upset over Authentic in last month’s Santa Anita Derby. The top three finishers from that race are individual interests in Pool 5 of the KDFW. Authentic, who finished second as the 1-2 favorite, is tabbed as the 8-1 third choice on the morning line while third-place finisher Rushie is 20-1.

Authentic is one of four entrants in Pool 5 of the KDFW for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The others are Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and St. Elias Stable’s $3.65 million yearling purchase and recent 2 1/4-length debut winner Cezanne (30-1), Albaugh Family Stable and Spendthrift Farm’s multiple Grade 2 winner Thousand Words (50-1) and Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman’s dazzling seven-length debut winner Uncle Chuck (20-1).

The popular “All Other 3-Year-Old Males” was made the overall co-second choice on the morning line at 5-1. Also added for this pool is the return of the “All 3-Year-Old Fillies” which was made 15-1 on the morning line in the event the connections of top females, such as streaking three-time stakes winner Swiss Skydiver or Acorn (G1) winner Gamine, opt to face open company.

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, and provides fans of Thoroughbred racing with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the Kentucky Derby at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race.

Bets for the KDFW can be placed on TwinSpires.com and other online wagering outlets across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager.

Here’s the complete field for Pool 5 of the KDFW (with morning line odds):