July 21, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 13-19

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/13-7/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Awesome D J 4G 1m (ft) DEL 7/15 96
V. I. P. Code 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/13 96
Sierra Leona 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/13 86
Gray Gary 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/18 84
Kierland 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/16 84
Pumpkin Star 6G 1m (ft) DEL 7/15 84
Princess Palomar 7M 1m (ft) DEL 7/16 82
Mr. Hand Full 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/18 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/13-7/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Le Weekend 6M 6f (ft) DEL 7/13 95
Redeem Eddie 3C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/18 91
Soul P Say 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/13 89
Golden Candy 3C 6f (ft) DEL 7/18 87
Tudox Expectations 5G 6f (ft) DEL 7/18 87
Majestic Jazz 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/16 86
Steadytillready 3C 6f (ft) DEL 7/15 86
Odd Gal 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/16 85
Ace Nine Nine 4G 6f (ft) DEL 7/15 84
Dreaming Diamonds 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/15 78
La Flamenca 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/13 78
Chief Exchanger 10G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/18 77
Northern Heart 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/15 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/13-7/19) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Battle Station 5G 5f (fm) DEL 7/15 92
Colonel Tom 5G 5f (fm) DEL 7/15 87
Palace Kitten 4C 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/13 84
Shoobiedoobydoo 4F 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/16 79
Slippin Jimmy 4G 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/15 79
Ribbon Winner 4F 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/16 77
Kid Mercury 3G 1 3/8m (fm) DEL 7/13 76
Blues Mary 4F 5f (fm) DEL 7/18 75
Paolla’s Heart 4F 1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/16 67
Smart Warrior 4G 5f (fm) DEL 7/18 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/13-7/19) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Hipnotizada 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/18 81
U. S. Steel 2C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/13 80
Maythehorsebwithu 2G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/16 77
Thursday 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/13 70

