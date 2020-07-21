Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Awesome D J
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|96
|V. I. P. Code
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|96
|Sierra Leona
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|86
|Gray Gary
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|84
|Kierland
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/16
|84
|Pumpkin Star
|6G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|84
|Princess Palomar
|7M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/16
|82
|Mr. Hand Full
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|67
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Le Weekend
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|95
|Redeem Eddie
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|91
|Soul P Say
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|89
|Golden Candy
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|87
|Tudox Expectations
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|87
|Majestic Jazz
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/16
|86
|Steadytillready
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|86
|Odd Gal
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/16
|85
|Ace Nine Nine
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|84
|Dreaming Diamonds
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|78
|La Flamenca
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|78
|Chief Exchanger
|10G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|77
|Northern Heart
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Battle Station
|5G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/15
|92
|Colonel Tom
|5G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/15
|87
|Palace Kitten
|4C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/13
|84
|Shoobiedoobydoo
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/16
|79
|Slippin Jimmy
|4G
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/15
|79
|Ribbon Winner
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/16
|77
|Kid Mercury
|3G
|1 3/8m (fm)
|DEL 7/13
|76
|Blues Mary
|4F
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/18
|75
|Paolla’s Heart
|4F
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/16
|67
|Smart Warrior
|4G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/18
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Hipnotizada
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/18
|81
|U. S. Steel
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|80
|Maythehorsebwithu
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/16
|77
|Thursday
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|70
