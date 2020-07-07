July 7, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 29-July 5

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/29-7/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Tiz Samurai 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/1 91
Checkbouncin Billy 7M 1m (ft) DEL 6/29 87
Mr Classical 6G 1m (ft) DEL 6/29 83
Hunt Me Down 5G 1m (ft) DEL 7/4 72
Princess A’go Go 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/4 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/29-7/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Currency Chrome 5G 6f (ft) DEL 7/1 86
Elegant Gal 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/1 86
Bust Another 7G 6f (ft) DEL 7/4 85
Checotah 5M 6f (ft) DEL 7/4 82
Pataz 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/1 81
Silent Fluidity 4F 6f (ft) DEL 6/29 81
Hammers Vision 7G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/1 79
Commander’s Intent 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/4 68
Le Petite Papillon 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/29 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/29-7/5) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Atreyu 5G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/4 82
Ruling 3G 5f (fm) DEL 7/1 78
Mine to Hold 3G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/1 76
Nevisian Spirit 5M 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/29 74
Bold Trek 4G 5f (fm) DEL 6/29 72
Flowzano 3F 5f (fm) DEL 6/29 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/29-7/5) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Moochie 2F 5f (ft) DEL 6/29 83
Sky’s Not Falling 2G 5f (ft) DEL 7/1 83
Newyearsblockparty 2C 5f (ft) DEL 7/1 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/29-7/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Project Whiskey 3F 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/4 94
Gufo 3C 1 1/8m (fm) DEL 7/4 89
Trickle In 3F 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/4 88
Mucho Macho Eddie 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/1 83

