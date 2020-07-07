Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 29-July 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Tiz Samurai
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|91
|Checkbouncin Billy
|7M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/29
|87
|Mr Classical
|6G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/29
|83
|Hunt Me Down
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|72
|Princess A’go Go
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|69
|Currency Chrome
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|86
|Elegant Gal
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|86
|Bust Another
|7G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|85
|Checotah
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|82
|Pataz
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|81
|Silent Fluidity
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/29
|81
|Hammers Vision
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|79
|Commander’s Intent
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|68
|Le Petite Papillon
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/29
|68
|Atreyu
|5G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/4
|82
|Ruling
|3G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/1
|78
|Mine to Hold
|3G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/1
|76
|Nevisian Spirit
|5M
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/29
|74
|Bold Trek
|4G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 6/29
|72
|Flowzano
|3F
|5f (fm)
|DEL 6/29
|68
|Moochie
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/29
|83
|Sky’s Not Falling
|2G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|83
|Newyearsblockparty
|2C
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|72
|Project Whiskey
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/4
|94
|Gufo
|3C
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DEL 7/4
|89
|Trickle In
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/4
|88
|Mucho Macho Eddie
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/1
|83
