Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 6-12

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Monomoy Girl
|5M
|1m (gd)
|BEL 7/11
|Ruffian S.
|111
|Dunbar Road
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|DEL 7/11
|Delaware H.
|95
|Gentle Ruler
|5M
|1 1/4m (ft)
|DEL 7/11
|Robert G. Dick Memorial S.
|95
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Guarana
|4F
|7f (ft)
|KEE 7/11
|Madison S.
|101
|Chalon
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/11
|Dashing Beauty S.
|95
|Deep Explorer
|7G
|7 1/2f (ft)
|ASD 7/8
|R. J. Speers S.
|86
|Bound to Go
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GRP 7/8
|Steelhead H.
|85
|Why Not Live
|8G
|6f (ft)
|GPR 7/12
|A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S.
|85
|Beau Rocks
|6M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GRP 7/7
|It’s The Climate H.
|80
|Lady Amelia
|8M
|6f (ft)
|GPR 7/11
|A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S.
|76
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Civil Union
|5M
|1 1/2m (fm)
|BEL 7/12
|River Memories S.
|104
|Cordiality
|7M
|1m (fm)
|DMR 7/12
|Osunitas S.
|100
|Leinster
|5H
|5 1/2f (fm)
|KEE 7/11
|Shakertown S.
|100
|Bob and Jackie
|4C
|1m (fm)
|DMR 7/11
|Wickerr S.
|98
|Zulu Alpha
|7G
|1 1/2m (gd)
|KEE 7/12
|TVG Elkhorn S.
|97
|Rushing Fall
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|KEE 7/11
|Coolmore Jenny Wiley S.
|95
|Silent Poet
|5G
|7f (sf)
|WO 7/11
|Connaught Cup S.
|95
|The Black Album (FR)
|4C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|IND 7/8
|Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial S.
|95
|War of Will
|4C
|1m (fm)
|KEE 7/10
|Maker’s Mark Mile S.
|95
|She’sonthewarpath
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|IND 7/8
|Indiana General Assembly Distaff S.
|93
|Distinctive Flower
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BTP 7/10
|Vivacious H.
|82
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Alexandria
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|BTP 7/10
|Jim Morgan Memorial Tah Dah S.
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Art Collector
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|KEE 7/11
|Toyota Blue Grass S.
|104
|Speech
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 7/11
|Central Bank Ashland S.
|104
|Shared Sense
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|IND 7/8
|Indiana Derby
|102
|Four Graces
|3F
|a7f (ft)
|KEE 7/10
|Beaumont S. Presented by Keeneland Select
|98
|Liam’s Pride
|3C
|6f (sy)
|BEL 7/10
|Gold Fever S.
|96
|Shippy
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|MTH 7/11
|Blue Sparkler S.
|93
|Shedaresthedevil
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|IND 7/8
|Indiana Oaks
|89
|Hit the Road
|3C
|1m (fm)
|DMR 7/10
|Runhappy Oceanside S.
|88
|Field Pass
|3C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 7/12
|Kentucky Utilities Transylvania S.
|87
|Copper Nickel
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|IND 7/8
|Hoosier Breeders Sophomore S.
|85
|Enola Gay
|3F
|1m (fm)
|KEE 7/11
|Appalachian S. Presented by Japan Racing Associati
|85
|Maius
|3G
|6f (ft)
|ARP 7/7
|Get Happy Mister S.
|84
|Two Last Words
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|IND 7/8
|Hoosier Breeders Sophomore S.
|83
|Another Miracle
|3C
|5 1/2f (gd)
|MTH 7/12
|My Frenchman S.
|80
|Tournesol
|3F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|GP 7/12
|Portofino Bay S.
|79
