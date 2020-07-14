July 14, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 6-12

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/6-7/12) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Monomoy Girl 5M 1m (gd) BEL 7/11 Ruffian S. 111
Dunbar Road 4F 1 1/8m (ft) DEL 7/11 Delaware H. 95
Gentle Ruler 5M 1 1/4m (ft) DEL 7/11 Robert G. Dick Memorial S. 95
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/6-7/12) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Guarana 4F 7f (ft) KEE 7/11 Madison S. 101
Chalon 6M 6f (ft) DEL 7/11 Dashing Beauty S. 95
Deep Explorer 7G 7 1/2f (ft) ASD 7/8 R. J. Speers S. 86
Bound to Go 4G 6 1/2f (ft) GRP 7/8 Steelhead H. 85
Why Not Live 8G 6f (ft) GPR 7/12 A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S. 85
Beau Rocks 6M 6 1/2f (ft) GRP 7/7 It’s The Climate H. 80
Lady Amelia 8M 6f (ft) GPR 7/11 A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S. 76
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/6-7/12) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Civil Union 5M 1 1/2m (fm) BEL 7/12 River Memories S. 104
Cordiality 7M 1m (fm) DMR 7/12 Osunitas S. 100
Leinster 5H 5 1/2f (fm) KEE 7/11 Shakertown S. 100
Bob and Jackie 4C 1m (fm) DMR 7/11 Wickerr S. 98
Zulu Alpha 7G 1 1/2m (gd) KEE 7/12 TVG Elkhorn S. 97
Rushing Fall 5M 1 1/16m (fm) KEE 7/11 Coolmore Jenny Wiley S. 95
Silent Poet 5G 7f (sf) WO 7/11 Connaught Cup S. 95
The Black Album (FR) 4C 1 1/16m (fm) IND 7/8 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial S. 95
War of Will 4C 1m (fm) KEE 7/10 Maker’s Mark Mile S. 95
She’sonthewarpath 4F 1 1/16m (fm) IND 7/8 Indiana General Assembly Distaff S. 93
Distinctive Flower 5M 1 1/16m (fm) BTP 7/10 Vivacious H. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/6-7/12) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Alexandria 2F 5 1/2f (ft) BTP 7/10 Jim Morgan Memorial Tah Dah S. 68
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/6-7/12) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Art Collector 3C 1 1/8m (ft) KEE 7/11 Toyota Blue Grass S. 104
Speech 3F 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 7/11 Central Bank Ashland S. 104
Shared Sense 3C 1 1/8m (ft) IND 7/8 Indiana Derby 102
Four Graces 3F a7f (ft) KEE 7/10 Beaumont S. Presented by Keeneland Select 98
Liam’s Pride 3C 6f (sy) BEL 7/10 Gold Fever S. 96
Shippy 3F 5 1/2f (ft) MTH 7/11 Blue Sparkler S. 93
Shedaresthedevil 3F 1 1/16m (ft) IND 7/8 Indiana Oaks 89
Hit the Road 3C 1m (fm) DMR 7/10 Runhappy Oceanside S. 88
Field Pass 3C 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 7/12 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania S. 87
Copper Nickel 3F 1 1/16m (ft) IND 7/8 Hoosier Breeders Sophomore S. 85
Enola Gay 3F 1m (fm) KEE 7/11 Appalachian S. Presented by Japan Racing Associati 85
Maius 3G 6f (ft) ARP 7/7 Get Happy Mister S. 84
Two Last Words 3G 1 1/16m (ft) IND 7/8 Hoosier Breeders Sophomore S. 83
Another Miracle 3C 5 1/2f (gd) MTH 7/12 My Frenchman S. 80
Tournesol 3F 1 1/16m (gd) GP 7/12 Portofino Bay S. 79

