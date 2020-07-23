Brown aims for Bernard Baruch with Good Governance, Olympico

Saturday’s $150,000 Bernard Baruch H. (G2) at Saratoga is one of the few graded turf stakes in New York that Chad Brown has yet to win. The four-time reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer will look to add his name to the record books with a pair of runners, Good Governance and Olympico, in the 1 1/16-mile turf affair.

Good Governance will make his second start of the season following a sharp 3 3/4-length allowance score at Belmont Park on June 26. The 4-year-old English-bred son of Kingman has won 2-of-3 career starts, breaking his maiden and recording a neck second in the Saranac (G3) at Saratoga last summer before heading to the sidelines. Regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. has the call.

Olympico, who was last seen finishing second in the Knickerbocker (G2) at Aqueduct last fall, will open his 5-year-old campaign. A gray French-bred gelding by Rajsaman, Olympico captured the Fort Marcy (G3) in his U.S. debut and finished fifth as the favorite in the Bernard Baruch last year. Joel Rosario picks up the mount.

The six-horse field includes Seismic Wave, who exits a good second in the July 4 Poker (G3) at Belmont for Bill Mott. The 4-year-old chestnut will be running late with Jose Ortiz. Halladay, who enters with a two-race win streak, also merits respect. The multiple stakes victor has captured three of his last four outings for Todd Pletcher, and the 4-year-old gray will seek his first graded tally with Luis Saez.

Somelikeithotbrown exits a front-running third in the June 6 Fort Marcy (G2), and Tyler Gaffalione will guide for Mike Maker. Grade 3 scorer Mr Dumas completes the lineup.