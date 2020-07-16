Dayoutoftheoffice dazzles in Schuylerville upset

Dayoutoftheoffice overhauled pacesetter Make Mischief in upper stretch and drew off to a six-length victory in Thursday’s $100,000 Schuylerville (G3) at Saratoga. Overlooked at 19-1 odds following a 4 3/4-length debut win at Gulfstream in mid-May, the 2-year-old filly led a 1-2 longshot exacta for sire Into Mischief, with 16-1 Make Mischief easily holding second in the opening-day event.

Owned by trainer Timothy Hamm and breeder Sienna Farms, Dayoutoftheoffice stalked up close in third before launching her bid three-wide on the far turn. Make Mischief, who was exiting a first-out win over New York-bred rivals at Belmont Park on June 18, flashed to the front from her innermost post and established fractions in :22.29 and :45.57 on a short lead.

Dayoutoftheoffice took over after straightening for home and won under wraps with Junior Alvarado, finishing 6-furlongs in 1:10.43.

Make Mischief wound up a length better than 5-2 second choice Hopeful Princess in third. It was 10 lengths back to fourth-placer Hara, with Queen Arelia and Quinoa Tifah coming next under the wire. Beautiful Memories, the .55-1 favorite following a 10-length debut score at Churchill Downs, stumbled out of the gate and after making a brief move on the far turn, she was eased in upper stretch by jockey Jose Ortiz.

Beautiful Memories walked off under her own power, with Ortiz reporting she sustained a cut on her leg but it didn’t appear serious afterwards.

Bred in Kentucky, Dayoutoftheoffice hails from the Indian Charlie mare Gottahaveadream, a half-sister to 2010 Forego (G1) winner Here Comes Ben.