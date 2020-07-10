Four Graces rolls in Beaumont

Four Graces proved much the best in Friday’s $100,000 Beaumont (G3) at Keeneland, taking pace pressure before drawing off in the stretch to a 4 3/4-length decision. A sharp 2 1/2-length scorer in the June 6 Dogwood (G3) at Churchill Downs, the 3-year-old filly continued to enhance her profile for Ian Wilkes while improving her record to 3-for-4.

Julien Leparoux was up for Ian Wilkes on the Janis Whitham homebred, and Four Graces established splits in :22.29, :44.37 and 1:08.83 en route to competing 7-furlongs in 1:24.90. The dark bay left the starting gate as the .70-1 favorite among five rivals.

A late addition to the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series, the Beaumont awarded points on a 20-8-4-2 scale to the top four finishers, and Four Graces increased her point total to 40 after picking up the same prize in the Dogwood. The daughter of Majesticperfection has made all four starts at one-turn, with her lone setback coming when she stretched out to a mile at Gulfstream Park, and the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks may not be on her agenda.

Sconsin rallied from last to be a clear second at 9-2, 4 3/4 lengths better than Turtle Trax. Juvenile Grade 1 winner Wicked Whisper chased Four Graces from the start in her first appearance since a fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), but weakened through the stretch to be fourth. Slam Dunk completed the order, and Speech was scratched in favor of Saturday’s Ashland (G1).

Out of the Grade 2-placed Seeking the Gold mare Ivory Empress, Kentucky-bred Four Graces is a half-brother to three-time graded stakes winner McCraken.