Guarana battles back in Madison to give Brown 100 Grade 1 wins

Guarana courageously re-rallied in deep stretch to edge Mia Mischief in a thrilling $250,000 Madison Stakes, providing four-time reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown with 100TH Grade 1 victory. Now a three-time Grade 1 heroine, Guarana improved to 4-for-4 at one-turn distances and finished 7-furlongs in a quick 1:21.32, the third-fastest time since Keeneland went back to dirt in 2014.

Owned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine and breeder Three Chimneys Farm, Guarana set the pace as the 1-2 favorite, establishing splits in :22.95 and :45.92 while being tracked by Grade 1-winning millionaire Mia Mischief in second.

Mia Mischief launched her bid leaving the far turn, overhauling Guarana and taking half-length advantage with a furlong remaining, but jockey Jose Ortiz asked Guarana for everything and the 4-year-old filly responded. Guarana drove back up the inside to regain lead approaching the wire and prevailed by a half-length under the wire.

By Ghostzapper, Guarana improved her overall record to 6-5-1-0 while exceeding $1 million in earnings ($1,078,268). The Kentucky-bred filly captured her first three starts last year, including convincing tallies on the Acorn (G1) and Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), before concluding her season with a runner-up in the 1 1/8-mile Cotillion (G1) in late September. She opened this year with an easy allowance score at Churchill Downs.

Mia Mischief easily held second at 8-1 odds, with Bell’s the One finishing 3 1/4 lengths back in third. Next came Wildwood’s Beauty, Sally’s Curlin, Unique Factor, Amy’s Challenge, and Diamond Crazy.

Guarana counts stakes winner Magic Dance as a half-sister, and both fillies are out of the Distorted Humor mare Magical World.