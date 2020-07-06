Major Fed, Winning Impression highlight 10-horse Indiana Derby

Wednesday’s $300,000 Indiana Derby (G3) at Indiana Grand has been added as a Kentucky Derby qualifier, with the top four finishers receiving points on a 20-8-4-2 scale toward a berth in the Sept. 5 Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, and there is no prohibitive favorite among 10 runners in the 1 1/16-mile race.

Major Fed, runner-up in the second division of the Risen Star (G2) and fourth in the Louisiana Derby (G2), will try to regain lost luster following a last-place showing in the May 23 Matt Winn (G3). Trained by Greg Foley, the Ghostzapper colt has been pegged as the 7-2 second choice on the morning line with James Graham.

Winning Impression, fourth when making his stakes debut in the first division of the Arkansas Derby (G1), is the slight 3-1 choice. Julien Leparoux will be up for Dallas Stewart on the gray gelded son of Paynter.

Earner and Shared Sense rate as contenders. A convincing maiden winner at Oaklawn two back, Earner finished only a half-length back of runner-up Dean Martini when third in a June 12 allowance at Churchill, and the Steve Asmussen-trained colt was flattered when that rival came back to win the Ohio Derby (G3) last weekend. Stewart Elliott picks up the mount on Earner. Shared Sense exits a second to Art Collector, a top contender for the July 11 Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland. Brad Cox trains Shared Sense, and Florent Geroux will guide.

Other runners in the competitive field include Taishan, third in the Oaklawn S. two back; Extraordinary, a sharp maiden scorer at Gulfstream in March and fourth most recently in the aforementioned Churchill allowance with Earner; multiple stakes-placed No Getting Over Me; and front-running Juggernaut, a good second in a June 18 turf allowance at Churchill.