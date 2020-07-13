Maximum Security totes 127 pounds in San Diego debut for Baffert

Champion Maximum Security makes his first start for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert in Saturday’s $150,000 San Diego Handicap (G2) at Del Mar. The 127-pound highweight will be conceding both weight and recency to his six rivals in the 1 1/16-mile affair.

Maximum Security has not raced since his $20 million Saudi Cup victory over champion mare Midnight Bisou, Godolphin globetrotter Benbatl, Baffert’s Pegasus World Cup (G1) romper Mucho Gusto, and Tacitus among others on Feb. 29 in Riyadh. Not long afterward, trainer Jason Servis was the subject of a federal indictment, and Maximum Security moved to the Baffert barn.

That’s the latest twist in the Maximum Security saga. The Gary and Mary West homebred started out in a $16,000 maiden claimer, rapidly climbed the ranks to dominate the 2019 Florida Derby (G1), and appeared to complete his rags-to-riches story in the Kentucky Derby (G1), only to be disqualified for interference on the far turn. After suffering his only on-track loss in the Pegasus at Monmouth, he rebounded in the Haskell Invitational (G1), but was forced to skip the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) with a bout of colic.

Maximum Security roared back later in the fall, defeating elders in both the Bold Ruler H. (G3) and Cigar Mile H. (G1) to clinch the Eclipse Award as champion 3-year-old male. The son of New Year’s Day acquired new co-owners – the Coolmore partners – and made a swift return on investment in Saudi Arabia.

Now Maximum Security embarks upon another chapter in his career, with the 1 1/16-mile San Diego potentially serving as his prep for the $500,000 Pacific Classic (G1) on Aug. 22. That 1 1/4-mile prize is a “Win and You’re In” for the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland.

Unlike his leisurely moves for Servis, Maximum Security has adjusted to Baffert’s more demanding workout style. His recent moves include two strong 6-furlong drills in 1:12.40 (the second a bullet on June 27 at Santa Anita), 7 furlongs in 1:25.40, and a 5-furlong exercise in :59.60 at Del Mar July 11.

Maximum Security will also have a new rider Saturday, although not by design. Regular pilot Luis Saez is out of action after a positive COVID-19 test, and up-and-coming Abel Cedillo will take the reins. Stablemate Ax Man might provide a target from post 2, while Maximum Security is drawn in post 5.

Also double-handed in the San Diego is Juan Leyva, currently at the helm as trainer John Sadler serves out his suspension. His two are reigning Pacific Classic winner Higher Power, most recently second to Improbable in the Hollywood Gold Cup (G1), and Santa Anita H. (G1) hero Combatant, who hopes to turn the page on a 10th in the Oaklawn H. (G2).

Midcourt puts the blinkers back on for John Shirreffs after flopping in the Hollywood Gold Cup. He’s better judged on his prior form as the San Antonio (G2) winner and close third in the Big ‘Cap. The Peter Eurton-trained Dark Vader stretches out from a pleasing third to McKinzie in his Triple Bend (G2) tightener. Multiple Grade 2 turf veteran Sharp Samurai has a more straightforward alternative in Sunday’s Eddie Read (G2), in which he’s placed second and fourth, respectively, in the past two years.

Maximum Security will be spotting five pounds to Midcourt and Higher Power, six to Combatant, eight to Sharp Samurai (if he opts for this spot), and nine to Ax Man and Dark Vader.

Earlier in the $65,000 Daisycutter Handicap for fillies and mares, Wesley Ward’s Jo Jo Air invades to challenge 124-pound highweight Stealthediamonds, a close third in the Monrovia (G2) but likely better suited to this 5-furlong turf dash; last-out Desert Code heroine She’s So Special and fellow sophomore Lighthouse, runner-up in the Sweet Life (G3) before a game allowance win; Surrender Now, who could recapture her old form being 2-for-2 here; Artistic Diva, who returns to the scene of her debut maiden score; and recent allowance upsetter Mischiffie. The remaining three are exiting the Camilla Urso at Golden Gate Fields – 14-1 winner Tomlin, the troubled third Mucho Amor, and beaten favorite Storming Lady who was eighth after checking in midstretch.