North American Allowance Results July 11

CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 7-10.

2— ALWAYS TALKING, f, 3, Despite the Odds–Talkin Smack, by Not for Love. O-Moshe Mark, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Kieron Magee, J-Gerald Almodovar, $16,725.

8— Fender Baby, m, 6, Star Guitar–Our New Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Moshe Mark, B-Brittlyn Stables, Inc (LA), $5,575.

1— Sweetonthegents, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Double Fancy, by Tribal Rule. ($43,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Prostar 10 Stables, Inc and The Four Horsemen Racing Stable, Inc, B-Carolin Von Rosenberg, Brett Shine & Mary Shine (FL), $2,788.