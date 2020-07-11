North American Allowance Results July 11

|KEE, 10TH, ALW, $78,935, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 7-11.
|10—
|SPEEDY SOLUTION, f, 4, Real Solution–Speed Goddess, by Johannesburg. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Gerardo Corrales, $47,400.
|7—
|Mighty Scarlett, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $260,000 2017 OBSMAR; $195,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Merriebelle Stable, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), $15,800.
|3—
|Romantic Pursuit, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Questing (GB), by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $7,900.
|Winning Time: 1:53 (fm)
|KEE, 3RD, ALW, $77,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-11.
|6—
|MUNDAYE CALL, f, 3, Into Mischief–Reve d’Amour, by Warrior’s Reward. ($950,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $46,200.
|5—
|Perfect Happiness, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Divine Happiness, by Divine Park. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $15,400.
|3—
|She Can’t Sing, f, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $7,700.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 9TH, ALW, $65,806, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-11.
|5—
|ENCIERRO, g, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Holy Eclair, by Holy Bull. O-Ledson, George Philip, Willow Pond Stable and Anderson Farms Ontario Inc, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc & MaretteFarrell (ON), T-Catherine Day Phillips, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $35,747.
|9—
|Prideofdistinction, g, 6, Milwaukee Brew–Twilight Gallop, by Victory Gallop. (C$4,500 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Theil, Linda J and Hosein, Harri, B-Errol Bailey (ON), $14,887.
|8—
|Royal Laser, g, 5, Giant Gizmo–Green Jewel, by Green Dancer. O-Goldmart Farms and Royal Laser Racing Inc, B-Richard Moylan (ON), $8,188.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $64,020, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 7-11.
|10—
|HONEY WON’T, c, 4, Soldat–Honey Dew List, by Mr. Greeley. O-Estate of Harvey A Clarke, B-Harvey A Clarke (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $36,300.
|12—
|Duress, c, 4, Violence–Mattieandmorgan, by Smart Strike. ($210,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Chalk Racing, B-Tim Thornton & Quint Tatro (KY), $13,200.
|9—
|Mo Gotcha, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Tie Dye, by Hard Spun. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (gd)
|MTH, 10TH, ALW, $63,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-11.
|4—
|ROMNEY MARSH, f, 3, Midshipman–Fraud, by Alydeed. O-de Tomaso, Isabelle and Jones, Hope, B-Hope H Jones & Isabelle H de Tomaso (NJ), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $37,500.
|11—
|Bramble Bay, f, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (NJ), $12,500.
|6—
|Groovy Surprise, f, 3, Giant Surprise–Good and Groovy, by Good and Tough. O-Hope H Jones, B-Hope Haskell Jones (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $61,271, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 7-11.
|5—
|BOLD SCRIPT, f, 4, Speightstown–Original Script, by Malibu Moon. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Patrick Husbands, $38,395.
|8—
|Juliana (PER), 5, m, Eye On Jacob–Flight to Cash, by Pine Bludd. O-Puerta Cerrada Stable, B-Haras Los Eucaliptos (PER), $10,665.
|1—
|Moonlight Rain, m, 5, Point of Entry–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $5,866.
|Winning Time: 1:51 (ft)
|BEL, 9TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 7-11.
|3—
|QIAN B C, g, 4, Desert Party–Three Am Tour (IRE), by Strategic Prince (GB). O-Charlton Baker, B-Blue Chip Bloodstock, Inc (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jose Lezcano, $30,800.
|8—
|Impazible Odds, g, 4, Mission Impazible–Justenufappeal, by Exchange Rate. O-SLOJAG Racing Stable LLC, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc & SGO Thoroughbred LLC (NY), $11,200.
|5—
|Big Wonder, g, 4, Big Brown–Wonderwho’sbest, by Three Wonders. O-Knight RB Stables LLC and Chatterpaul, Naipaul, B-Big Brown Management, LLC (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (gd)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-11.
|1—
|GOOD CREDENCE, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Undertheinfluence, by Indy Wind. ($26,000 ’18 KEESEP; $110,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Thoroughbred Investment Fund and Donnelly, Peter, B-Bill Frothinger (NY), T-Anthony R. Margotta, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $30,800.
|8—
|Bustin Scones, f, 4, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Darlene Bilinski, B-Jerry Bilinski DVM & John F Carberry (NY), $11,200.
|6—
|Pot of Hunny, f, 3, Bayern–Hundred Acre Wood, by Teuflesberg. O-Paul M Giacopelli, B-Paul Michael Giacopelli MD (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (gd)
|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $55,408, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-10.
|5—
|MAXIM RATE, f, 4, Exchange Rate–Catch My Eye, by Unbridled’s Song. ($130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Umberto Rispoli, $31,800.
|3—
|Tonahutu (IRE), m, 6, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. (15,000GBP ’15 DONAUG). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William, B-Ringfort Stud (IRE), $10,600.
|4—
|Pulpit Rider, m, 5, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $8,268.
|Winning Time: 1:33 2/5 (fm)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $55,060, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-10.
|7—
|ST. JOE BAY, h, 8, Saint Anddan–Dream Ride, by Honor Glide. ($60,000 2014 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL), T-Juan Leyva, J-Flavien Prat, $30,600.
|2—
|Dreams of Valor, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Dreamingly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($30,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Masino Racing Stable, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $10,200.
|3—
|Silken Prince, g, 4, Kafwain–Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. O-Integrity Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, Little Baca Racing, LLC, Lucas Downs, Ltd, Victor Racing and McGoldrick, Brian, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $7,956.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 9TH, AOC, $53,050, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-11.
|10—
|ASPECT, c, 4, Astrology–Circumspect, by Discreet Cat. ($7,000 ’17 FTMDEC; $10,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Tim F Ritchey Racing Stables, Inc, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Timothy F. Ritchey, J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $33,000.
|1—
|Taxable Goods, g, 5, Street Magician–She’s Got Da Goods, by Lyracist. O-Mark J Ashby, B-Lynn A Ashby (PA), $11,000.
|3—
|Abiding Star, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Abiding, by Dynaformer. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $52,785, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-11.
|9—
|FORTUNATE FRIENDS, g, 4, J P’s Gusto–Broad Issue, by Broad Brush. O-Vince Campanella, B-Nicholas J Downes (FL), T-Damon R. Dilodovico, J-Horacio Karamanos, $25,650.
|2—
|Hall Pass, g, 4, Freedom Child–G G’s Dolly, by Comic Strip. ($12,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Mens Grille Racing, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), $12,285.
|8—
|Absentee, c, 4, Fed Biz–Truant, by Gone West. ($85,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $51,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-10.
|2—
|AQUA SEAFORM SHAME, f, 3, Kantharos–Chandeleur, by Repent. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Green Key Farm (FL), T-Richard Baltas, J-Ruben Fuentes, $30,600.
|3—
|Rakassah (IRE), f, 3, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Elegant Peace (IRE), by Intense Focus. (25,000EUR ’17 GOFNOV; 40,000GBP ’18 GUKAUG; 40,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-John Malone (IRE), $10,200.
|1—
|Seaside Dancer, f, 4, Fed Biz–Hottie Dancer, by Distorted Humor. ($95,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Jim Fitzgerald & Katie Fitzgerald (VA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|MTH, 3RD, AOC, $50,875, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-11.
|3—
|NEVER ENOUGH TIME, f, 4, Munnings–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $31,500.
|1—
|Nth Degree, m, 5, Majesticperfection–No Acronyms, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Petal Power Racing Stable, B-Kim Boulmetis (KY), $10,500.
|6—
|Squan’s Kingdom, m, 6, Trappe Shot–Star Wisper, by Quiet American. ($31,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $18,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Donald L Brown, B-Job D Turner (KY), $5,250.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 9TH, AOC, $49,635, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-11.
|5—
|JENNEMILY, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-R Townsend Sparks, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Johan Rosado, $25,650.
|3—
|Indy Union, m, 5, Union Rags–Fapindy, by A.P. Indy. ($50,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Robert G Hahn, B-Mt Joy Stables, Inc & Highclere Inc (KY), $9,450.
|2—
|Three Hawk, m, 5, Violence–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. O-Five Hellions Farm, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|MTH, 8TH, ALW, $48,500, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 7-11.
|5—
|MISS MARISSA, f, 3, He’s Had Enough–Ardara, by Arch. ($11,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Alfonso Cammarota, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-James T. Ryerson, J-Frankie Pennington, $30,000.
|4—
|Be Present, f, 3, Bernardini–Afleeting Lady, by Afleet Alex. ($400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC & Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|Cherokee Maiden, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Folklore, by Tiznow. ($410,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing Group LLC, B-Robert and Beverly Lewis Trust, LLC &Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-11.
|4—
|SILVERLY ENOUGH, g, 3, He’s Had Enough–Gambler’s Cove, by Tour d’Or. ($15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Lambert, Jeffrey, Poyah, Anil and Vialet, Roy, B-J Andrew Burns (FL), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Cristian A. Torres, $28,700.
|2—
|Take Charge Dude, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($65,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-OGMA Investments, LLC, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $9,820.
|3—
|Uncaptured King, c, 3, Uncaptured–Almost Aprom Queen, by Montbrook. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Henco, Inc and The Four Horsemen Racing Stable Inc, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|LRL, 10TH, ALW, $44,450, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 7-11.
|12—
|NICK PAPAGIORGIO, g, 4, Outflanker–Lady Lear, by Lear Fan. ($10,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Timothy N Hopkins, B-Cynthia Pence & Philip Spingler (MD), T-Jamie Ness, J-Horacio Karamanos, $19,950.
|11—
|Can He Shine, g, 6, Albert the Great–Bound to Star, by Cuvee. O-The Cottonwood Stable LLC, B-Cottonwood Stable LLC (MD), $7,350.
|8—
|McElmore Avenue, g, 3, El Padrino–To Give, by Bluegrass Cat. ($35,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (fm)
|DEL, 10TH, ALW, $42,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-11.
|1A—
|SKOL FACTOR, g, 3, The Factor–Kaiserin, by Tiznow. ($37,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Cecily Evans, $25,200.
|1—
|Cyril’s Boy, c, 3, Trappe Shot–Castle Road, by Bellamy Road. ($15,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Hugh H Robertson, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $8,400.
|8—
|Baby Boomer, g, 3, Khozan–Mamma Lina, by Langfuhr. ($1,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $19,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $42,125, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-11.
|2—
|MARVIN, c, 3, Cross Traffic–The Cat’s Reach, by Bernstein. ($125,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dickerson, Jack and Ames, Zack, B-RR Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alexander Crispin, $25,200.
|3—
|Bright Dawn, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Golden Gal Al, by Monarchos. ($15,500 ’17 FTMDEC; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), $8,400.
|5—
|Kid Slipper, g, 4, Drill–Statute, by Verzy. ($32,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $48,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-P and D Racing, B-Gordon Reiss & Lindie Reiss (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|PRM, 7TH, ALW, $40,676, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|7—
|ZOFIA, f, 4, American Lion–Fiji Honeymoon, by Trippi. O-Christine Hicklin Mamakos, B-Christine Hicklin DVM (IA), T-Christine Hicklin Mamakos, J-Kevin Roman, $25,482.
|3—
|Darlene Strong, f, 3, Mark Valeski–Let It Snow, by Tapit. ($1,000 ’17 KEENOV; $2,500 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Probable Cause Racing Stables, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Dark Silence, m, 5, Tizdejavu–Potri Star (ARG), by Potrillazo (ARG). O-Carroll Rumbaugh, B-Carroll Rumbaugh (IA), $6,014.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-11.
|14—
|CREA’S BKLYN LAW, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Morningbird, by Quiet American. O-Hanley, Brian and Walder Racing, B-Gabriel Duignan & Pier House Stud (KY), T-Peter R. Walder, J-Cristian A. Torres, $24,000.
|13—
|Like You, g, 3, Distorted Humor–Consecrate, by Pulpit. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP; $36,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Monarch Stables, Inc, B-Wayne Lyster III, Gray Lyster IV, Bryan Lyster & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $8,800.
|8—
|Prince James, c, 3, Tiznow–Super Savvy, by Super Saver. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV; $150,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Newtown Anner Stud and KimDon Racing LLC, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (gd)
|PRM, 10TH, AOC, $38,382, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|3—
|MR. LOVEJOY, g, 5, Discreetly Mine–Camela Carson, by Lord Carson. O-Don Schnell, B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), T-Don Schnell, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $25,482.
|5—
|Thatsafactjack, g, 4, The Factor–Tap for Luck, by Tapit. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Bakke, Wayne, Lindell, Jill J and Hoines, Nathan, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Five O One, g, 6, Drosselmeyer–Boot Um Bertie, by Storm Boot. ($38,000 ’15 KEEJAN; $72,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Martin, Timothy E and Martin, Philip, B-Bill McDowell & Dr K K Jayaraman (AR), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 3RD, OCL, $37,055, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-11.
|3—
|DESOLATOR, g, 5, Court Vision–Flashy Episode, by Bold N’ Flashy. (C$20,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Polo Management Services, B-Brian Oleary & Jamie Begg (ON), T-Tony Michael Gattellaro, J-Jerome Lermyte, $22,507.
|4—
|Call It a Wrap, g, 4, Finality–After the Rain, by Lemon Drop Kid. (C$6,000 ’17 BRCSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Robert Charles Ferguson & Nina Christine Ferguson (BC), $6,252.
|5—
|Ari Gold Speedwagn, g, 4, Souper Speedy–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$65,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), $4,126.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 2ND, OCL, $35,230, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-11.
|5—
|MNEMBA ISLAND, g, 3, Conquest Curlinate–Kiamika, by With Approval. O-Goldie Stables and Discovery Racing, B-Frank Mermenstein (KY), T-Julia Carey, J-Luis Contreras, $18,756.
|6—
|Mambointheforest, g, 5, Old Forester–Nadawat, by Kingmambo. (C$11,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Phillip Lanning, B-John Carey & Phillip Lanning (ON), $7,502.
|2—
|Executive Retreat, g, 4, Not Bourbon–Krz Exec, by Bold Executive. O-Colebrook Farms, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $4,126.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|PEN, 2ND, ALW, $31,976, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 7-10.
|6—
|LADY MUNNINGS, f, 4, Munnings–Encore Saritta, by Consolidator. O-Buttonwood Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman Moorhead III (PA), T-Jonathan E. Sheppard, J-Andrew Wolfsont, $20,160.
|2—
|Determined Love, f, 3, Shackleford–Stylish Affair, by Not for Love. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP; $3,500 2019 FTMWIN). O-David Heim, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $5,600.
|3—
|Can I Get an Amen, m, 5, Messner–Stella’s Prospect, by Gators n Bears. O-Robert E Hurley, B-Anne Maria Cray (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (sy)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-10.
|3—
|O K GAME ON, g, 3, Seville (GER)–Easy Biscuit, by Bernstein. O-Robert A Derr, B-Kenneth G Groff (PA), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $18,960.
|4—
|Rolling Palisades, g, 3, Palace–Rolling True, by Yes It’s True. O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperriere Stables LLC (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Boys of Queens, g, 5, Boys At Tosconova–Mahalia, by Songandaprayer. O-IBB Thoroughbred, B-IBB Thoroughbred (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (sy)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 7-10.
|2—
|ALWAYS TALKING, f, 3, Despite the Odds–Talkin Smack, by Not for Love. O-Moshe Mark, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Kieron Magee, J-Gerald Almodovar, $16,725.
|8—
|Fender Baby, m, 6, Star Guitar–Our New Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Moshe Mark, B-Brittlyn Stables, Inc (LA), $5,575.
|1—
|Sweetonthegents, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Double Fancy, by Tribal Rule. ($43,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Prostar 10 Stables, Inc and The Four Horsemen Racing Stable, Inc, B-Carolin Von Rosenberg, Brett Shine & Mary Shine (FL), $2,788.
|Winning Time: :53 1/5 (ft)
