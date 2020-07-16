North American Allowance Results July 16

BTP, 1ST, ALW, $24,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-16.

4— KING CORN, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Van Gogo Girl, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Bolyard Investments, LLC and Sheltowee Farm, B-Bolyard Investments, LLC (OH), T-Michael Evans II, J-Sonny Leon, $14,942.

6— Heaven Sent Angel, f, 3, Mobil–Camp Fairfax R N, by Forest Camp. O-R Gary Patrick, LLC, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), $4,820.

5— Kinetic Art, g, 7, Kingship–Outside, by Out of Place. O-Savage Racing Stable, B-Robin L Murphy (OH), $2,410.