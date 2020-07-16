North American Allowance Results July 16

|SAR, 3RD, ALW, $71,780, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-16.
|3—
|PALACE AVENGER, f, 3, Palace–Avenging Tomisue, by Belong to Me. ($17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $75,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Dreamfields, Brady, Don, Board, Mark O and Gaynor, John, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|1—
|Carrizo, f, 4, Paynter–Rene’s Kisses, by Indian Charlie. ($55,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Ivery Sisters Racing and Flying P Stable, B-Jerry Jamgotchian (KY), $14,800.
|5—
|Palomita, f, 4, Into Mischief–Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. ($175,000 ’17 KEESEP; $375,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|SAR, 5TH, AOC, $67,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-16.
|4—
|BIG ENGINE, h, 5, Not for Love–Lady Bi Bi, by Lord Avie. ($80,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-McCourt Racing, B-Tri County Stables (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $36,850.
|8—
|The Caretaker, h, 6, Speightstown–Safety Net, by A.P. Indy. O-Robert Murray, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $13,400.
|6—
|Leaky Cup, g, 4, Central Banker–Spielzeit, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Morton, Tobey L and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|SAR, 7TH, ALW, $64,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-16.
|3—
|PECATONICA, f, 4, Temple City–Sheboygan, by Quiet American. O-Berkshire Stud, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), T-Thomas M. Bush, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $35,200.
|1—
|Astoria Kitten, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Averymerrymoment, by Distorted Humor. ($175,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Peter J Callahan, B-Mia Gallo, Ken and Sarah Ramsey &Averymerrymoment LLC (NY), $12,800.
|9—
|Summer At the Spa, f, 3, Summer Front–Myself, by Giant’s Causeway. ($60,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $55,000 2019 OBSAPR; $125,000 2020 OBSJAN). O-Ralph M Evans, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|DEL, 5TH, ALW, $41,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-16.
|3—
|SHOOBIEDOOBYDOO, f, 4, Dialed In–Honorville, by Petionville. ($15,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-James Morrissey, III, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Alex Cintron, $24,600.
|7—
|La Babia, f, 3, Bayern–La Laja, by El Prado (IRE). O-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $8,200.
|8—
|Chiclet’s Dream, m, 5, City Zip–Karakorum Elektra, by Freud. ($150,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Los Tanderos, B-West End Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (fm)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-16.
|8—
|LOVE THAT SURPRISE, g, 4, Caiman–Devilish Amour, by Devil His Due. ($15,500 ’17 INDOCT). O-R Gary Patrick, B-Sandra Marie Walter (IN), T-R. Gary Patrick, J-Isaiah Wiseman, $23,400.
|2—
|Maters N Taters, g, 3, Santiva–Spousal Privilege, by Successful Appeal. O-Ronald G Brown, B-Crystal Chapple DVM & Michael G Phelps (IN), $7,800.
|7—
|Shadow of Justice, g, 7, Spanish Steps–Above N Beyond, by Freud. ($3,500 ’14 KEESEP; $3,800 2015 INDOCT). O-Darlene Green, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-16.
|8—
|SPLIT THE WICKETS, c, 4, Gio Ponti–Goalkeeper, by Arch. ($18,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnin’ Down A Dream Stable, LLC, B-Frank Penn & John Penn (KY), T-Thomas L. Van Berg, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $20,700.
|2—
|Silver N Lai, g, 4, Liaison–Silver Hustler, by Political Force. O-Endeavor Farm, Aubrey, Frank, O’Brien, Steve, Duncliffe, Neil and Warnock, Frank, B-Silver Hustler Partners (KY), $6,900.
|5—
|Firewater Jake, c, 4, Tizway–Make Me Adorable, by Empire Maker. ($6,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $20,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-L T B, Inc and Childers, Miles, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-15.
|6—
|JE SUIS BELLE, m, 7, Langfuhr–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. O-Chris A Ryan, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), T-Scott D. Mullins, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $19,500.
|5—
|Joysome, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Just Lovely, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $6,500.
|2—
|Gift Wrapped, f, 4, Orientate–Boxitup, by Outofthebox. O-Sugar Creek Farm LLC and Bell, John L, B-Patricia Clark (OK), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-15.
|5—
|SEEKING THE DREAM, f, 3, Great Notion–Deanies Dancer, by Lion Hearted. O-Sylmar Farm, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), T-T. Bernard Houghton, J-David Cora, $18,960.
|1—
|Lovely Lydia, f, 3, Stay Thirsty–Look Deep, by Petionville. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,320.
|4—
|Ms Teek, m, 5, Munnings–Twenty Four Carat, by Gold Spring (ARG). O-Short Straw Stable, B-Frances Hartwell (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 8TH, ALW, $31,360, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-15.
|2—
|HOCKEY PUCK, g, 3, Well Spelled–Katydid’s Career, by Cat’s Career. O-Wagon Wheel Farm, B-Wagon Wheel Farm (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $20,160.
|1—
|Shanghaischool, c, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Ever Always, by Mr. Nugget. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Dennis A Drazin (KY), $5,600.
|3—
|Yes It’s Roo, g, 4, Yes It’s True–Roofus, by Quiet American. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 7-15.
|1A—
|ROYAL PRIORITY, f, 3, Apriority–Broadway’s Maria, by Maria’s Mon. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Royal B Kraft Sr (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Antonio Quiles, $18,000.
|6—
|Aloha Betty, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–La Salle Glory, by Lit de Justice. ($24,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $65,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Montgomery Equine Center (LA), $6,000.
|4—
|Lovely Charlie, m, 6, My Pal Charlie–Lovely R R, by Carson City. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $3,300.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, 5F, 7-16.
|1—
|RIGGED UP, c, 3, Fast Anna–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $18,166.
|4—
|Golden Money, g, 3, Goldencents–Music Thunder, by Distorted Humor. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $16,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Peter Sheppell & K C Garret Farm (OH), $5,860.
|7—
|Fu Roo, g, 4, Fusaichi Pegasus–Roo Roo, by Meadowlake. O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-Peter Sheppell (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: :59 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, 5F, 7-16.
|3—
|BEARPATH, g, 4, Verrazano–Woodflower, by Woodman. ($42,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Eutrophia Farms LTD (OH), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Agustin Bracho, $17,580.
|4—
|Danefield, g, 4, Kentucky Dane–Nesfield, by Paynes Bay. O-Bourke, W John, Barbee, Jeff and Kerins, James, B-W John Bourke, Jeff Barbee &James Kerins (OH), $5,860.
|6—
|Hugh Are You, g, 4, Horse Greeley–Blazinett, by Sharkey. O-Hugh W Mahan, B-Hugh Mahan (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:00 2/5 (ft)
|BTP, 1ST, ALW, $24,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-16.
|4—
|KING CORN, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Van Gogo Girl, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Bolyard Investments, LLC and Sheltowee Farm, B-Bolyard Investments, LLC (OH), T-Michael Evans II, J-Sonny Leon, $14,942.
|6—
|Heaven Sent Angel, f, 3, Mobil–Camp Fairfax R N, by Forest Camp. O-R Gary Patrick, LLC, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), $4,820.
|5—
|Kinetic Art, g, 7, Kingship–Outside, by Out of Place. O-Savage Racing Stable, B-Robin L Murphy (OH), $2,410.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $20,200, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 7-15.
|2—
|STORMCOAST, g, 5, Get Stormy–Coastland, by El Prado (IRE). O-Richard Finucane, B-Keith Lancaster (KY), T-Wallace A. Jenkins, J-Charle Oliveros, $11,716.
|5—
|Bad Medicine, g, 4, Orientate–L’Anch, by Bernstein. ($8,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $6,500 2019 OBSJAN). O-Rory M Barron, B-Ralph Frame (PA), $4,040.
|4—
|Shy Guy, g, 4, Machen–Jacque C, by Behrens. O-David L Price, B-Herman G Dingess (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (fm)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-15.
|8—
|RED CLAY MAGIC, g, 7, Drosselmeyer–Monaassabaat, by Zilzal. ($140,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Tinnakill Bloodstock, Ire LTD & Patrick Hayes (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Jack Gilligan, $11,400.
|6—
|Belmont Hills, g, 5, Speightstown–Diamante, by Giant’s Causeway. ($18,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-J-Lu LTD Co, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $3,800.
|7—
|No Debate, g, 4, Ordained–Heated Debate, by Closing Argument. O-Starfish Stable LLC, B-Starfish Stable, LLC (AR), $2,090.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $15,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-16.
|6—
|CIGAR BOX, c, 3, Will Take Charge–My Town, by Speightstown. ($115,000 ’17 KEENOV; $155,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Amalio P, Garcia, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Amalio P. Garcia, J-Sonny Leon, $9,424.
|5—
|Smuggler’s Ghost, c, 3, Danza–Static Charge, by Ghostzapper. O-Sherri L Greenhill, B-Jeff Zlonis & Kari Provost (KY), $3,040.
|4—
|Hover, g, 3, Orb–Dances With Ashley, by Wildcat Heir. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Bellepoint Management, LLC (KY), $1,520.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
