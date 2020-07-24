North American Allowance Results July 24

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $76,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-24.
|3—
|CERRETALTO, g, 6, Tizway–Riserva, by Dixie Brass. O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Luis Saez, $41,800.
|9—
|Strike That, g, 4, Biondetti–Crooked Answer, by Smart Strike. ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $47,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $15,200.
|4—
|Ready to Escape, g, 5, More Than Ready–Towering Escape, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Silver Ranch Stable LLC, B-Albert Fried Jr (NY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|SAR, 3RD, ALW, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 7-24.
|2—
|PEACEFUL, f, 4, Declaration of War–Stellabymoonlight, by Malibu Moon. ($62,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $40,700.
|3—
|Sparkling Sky, f, 3, More Than Ready–Bet to Win, by Pulpit. ($650,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Curtis C Green (KY), $14,800.
|1—
|Stop War, f, 3, War Front–Shared Hope, by Gone West. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|SAR, 6TH, ALW, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 7-24.
|4—
|LOVELY LUCKY, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Dynaffair, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Elizabeth Mateo, B-Vartan Vartanov (KY), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|1—
|Elle M’a Souri (FR), f, 4, Olympic Glory (IRE)–Back the Winner (IRE), by Entrepreneur (GB). O-Susan Searling, B-Ecurie Gribomont, $14,800.
|6—
|Coilean Bawn, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Holy Heavens, by Holy Bull. ($375,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Profoal Partners 2, LLC (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 2:14 3/5 (fm)
|DMR, 5TH, AOC, $66,448, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-24.
|9—
|BULLETPROOF ONE, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $41,340.
|2—
|Querelle, f, 4, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), $10,600.
|7—
|Gypsy Blu, m, 6, Papa Clem–Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). O-Hailey, James and Wood, Philip J, B-Legacy Ranch Inc (CA), $8,268.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|DMR, 3RD, AOC, $56,180, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 7-24.
|4—
|PROUD PEDRO (FR), c, 4, Pedro the Great–Palma Nova (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). O-Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables, LLC and Mathiesen, Mark, B-EARL Haras du Taillis & Bernhard Wenger (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Juan Hernandez, $31,800.
|6—
|North County Guy, g, 5, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $13,780.
|3—
|Border Town, c, 4, War Front–Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Mrs E Stockwell (KY), $6,360.
|Winning Time: 2:16 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $55,222, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-23.
|2—
|PIVEN, g, 5, Prospective–Her Entourage, by Elusive Quality. ($17,500 ’15 OBSOCT; $50,000 ’16 FTKJUL; $75,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Wendy Christ & Carol Hershe (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $32,418.
|7—
|Circle of Friends, g, 6, Midnight Lute–She Ain’t Much, by Phone Trick. (C$48,000 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Keowee Racing Stable and D-Mac Racing Stable Inc, B-Ericka Rusnak (ON), $10,806.
|4—
|Wile E Peyote, g, 5, City Zip–Peyote Patty, by Cactus Ridge. O-Timothy J Keeley, B-Tim Keeley (IL), $5,943.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 4TH, ALW, $47,525, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 7-24.
|2—
|CATSOUTOFTHEBAG, f, 4, Discreet Cat–Emirates Girl, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Michael Dini, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (KY), T-Michael Dini, J-Tomas B. Mejia, $28,500.
|1—
|Gambit’s Girl, f, 4, World Renowned–Fanny Brice, by Sharp Humor. ($1,200 ’17 OBSOCT; $25,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Racing Gambit LLC, B-Nadine Anderson, Brazeau Thoroughbred Farms LP & Richard Baltas (NY), $9,500.
|5—
|Dealer’s Girl, m, 6, Gone Astray–Cat Mistress, by Tale of the Cat. O-Richard Malouf, B-Richard Malouf (NJ), $6,650.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (sy)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-24.
|7—
|R U LUCKY, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $28,700.
|5—
|Allurstra, g, 6, Gone Astray–Alluring Power, by Milwaukee Brew. ($30,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-My Purple Haze Stables LLC, B-Dr Thomas D Brokken (FL), $9,820.
|4—
|Septemberten, g, 4, Gone Astray–Marquet Niche, by Marquetry. ($3,500 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Always Dream, LLC, B-Lucy Edwards & Randell Edwards (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $46,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-24.
|7—
|CRUMB BUN, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Crumb, by Graeme Hall. O-Eric J Wirth, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), T-Larry Bates, J-Cristian A. Torres, $29,500.
|8—
|Remarkable Soul, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Precious Soul, by Distorted Humor. O-Irving M Cowan, B-Irving Cowan (KY), $9,020.
|4—
|Midnight Soiree, m, 5, Include–Casanova Striker, by Smart Strike. O-McBride, Randy, Pickering, James W, Hookstra, Terry and Hudgins, Arcilla, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), $5,620.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-23.
|14—
|OPERATION STEVIE, g, 8, Lantana Mob–Mutakddims Revenge, by Mutakddim. O-Trostrud, Jr, Earl J and Contreras, Cipriano, B-Larry Smallwood (IN), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $27,000.
|8—
|Plainfield, g, 6, Flatter–Saint Savior, by Yankee Victor. O-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), $9,000.
|12—
|Jova, g, 5, Holiday Promise–Opata, by Indian Charlie. O-Matt Kwiatkowski, B-Ledgelands Farm LLC, Andrew Ritter & Jose Luis Espinoza (IN), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 4TH, AOC, $42,750, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-24.
|8—
|GIGGLING, f, 3, Creative Cause–Laugh n Yodel, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Isabelle de Tomaso, B-Heinz H Steinmann (KY), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Lauralea Glaser, $25,650.
|9—
|Purrageous Dyna, m, 6, Courageous Cat–Dyna Vision, by City Zip. O-Hibernia Farm, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $9,450.
|1—
|Cruise and Danze, f, 3, Danza–Mare and Cher, by Old Fashioned. O-Haymarket Farm LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (my)
|ELP, 7TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-24.
|5—
|NEW ROO, f, 4, Dominus–Roo Like You, by Belong to Me. O-Bluegrass Bred Racing and Breeding Farm, LLC, B-Lawrence L Jones II (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Colby J. Hernandez, $23,400.
|2—
|Sara Sea, f, 4, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $7,800.
|4—
|Shacklette, f, 4, Shackleford–Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. O-Jones, Jr, Frank L and Delony, Nancy, B-Nancy Delony (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-23.
|2—
|MUSIC TO MY EARS, g, 4, Goldencents–Urloveisasymphony, by Forest Wildcat. ($42,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Kingswood Farm, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $21,900.
|1—
|Twobirdsonestone, g, 4, Birdstone–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $7,300.
|5—
|Cash for Gold, g, 3, Gold for Cash–Colton’s Dilemma, by Timeraker. O-Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-23.
|1—
|HERO’S MAN, g, 4, Charitable Man–Hero’s Siren, by Sea Hero. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-James W. Casey, J-J. D. Acosta, $19,200.
|6—
|Boaster, c, 4, Creative Cause–Kvell, by More Than Ready. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), $6,400.
|5—
|Awsome Faith, g, 7, Friesan Fire–Bikini Ransom, by Red Ransom. O-Jeffrey S Allen, B-Roger C Mattei (WV), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (sy)
|EVD, 2ND, ALW, $32,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-23.
|6—
|QUIKFAST N AHURRY, f, 3, Closing Argument–Wynning Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), T-Steven B. Flint, J-Gerard Melancon, $19,200.
|4—
|Saber Cut, f, 3, Sabercat–Shes Dixies Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-John Luck, B-John Luck (LA), $6,400.
|3—
|Schiff’s Corner, f, 3, Songandaprayer–Sarahsintomischief, by Into Mischief. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $32,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 7-23.
|8—
|LONE STAR DIVA, f, 3, Verrazano–Wine Diva, by Pine Bluff. ($38,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Susan K Love, B-Becky Winemiller (LA), T-Eduardo Ramirez, J-C.J. McMahon, $19,200.
|1—
|Blessed Anna, f, 3, Fast Anna–Pleasantly Blessed, by Pleasant Tap. ($50,000 ’18 ESLOCT). O-OM Racing Stable, LLC, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $6,400.
|6—
|Sweet Amelia, f, 4, Cameo Appearance–Happy Destiny, by Congrats. ($7,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Angelle, Glenn M and Tamporello, Glenn A, B-4 M Ranch (LA), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:32 3/5 (fm)
|EVD, 4TH, ALW, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-23.
|1—
|SCOTTY BOY, g, 3, Fast Anna–Golden Dina, by Teton Forest. O-Ronnie P Ward, B-Time Will Tell LLC (LA), T-Ronnie P. Ward, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $19,200.
|2—
|Buckets, g, 4, Yes It’s True–Cute Cadet, by Officer. O-Set-Hut LLC, B-Cloyce Clark Jr (LA), $6,400.
|7—
|Langs Day, g, 3, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-23.
|5—
|FREE DANCER, g, 3, Uncaptured–Sainted Dancer, by Saint Anddan. ($40,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Alison Escobar, B-Oakleaf Farm Liz & Norman wilson (FL), T-Miguel Ramos Agosto, J-Luis A. Batista, $17,360.
|4—
|Buff’s Eye View, g, 5, Buffum–I Can See, by Flying Chevron. O-Michael J Miller, B-Michael J Miller (WV), $5,600.
|3—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano Racing Inc (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:27 1/5 (sy)
|EMD, 3RD, ALW, $18,710, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-23.
|4—
|DAFFODIL SWEET, f, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Easy On My Heart, by Lion Heart. ($16,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Shimizu, Steve, B-Michael Terry (CA), T-Chris Stenslie, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $10,175.
|2—
|For You Only, f, 3, Abraaj–Slew Tunes, by Slewdledo. ($20,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Pegasus Too, Hitchcock, Dixie and Matsumoto, David, B-Nina Hagen (WA), $3,700.
|3—
|Magical Spell, f, 4, Include–Witchy Meeting, by General Meeting. O-Pabst, Frederick L, Pabst, Mrs Frederick L and Murphy, Patricia A, B-Patricia Murphy & Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), $2,775.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
