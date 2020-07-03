North American Allowance Results July 3

|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $68,255, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-3.
|3—
|HARPERS FIRST RIDE, g, 4, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $40,755.
|5—
|Tybalt, g, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Lone Tigress, by Tale of the Cat. ($22,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-BB Horses and MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Jeffrey K Ramsey, Stephanie E Ramsey & William K Ramsey (KY), $11,550.
|1A—
|Name Changer, h, 7, Uncle Mo–Cash’s Girl, by Northern Afleet. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $66,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-3.
|7—
|SPICE IS NICE, f, 3, Curlin–Dame Dorothy, by Bernardini. ($1,050,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $36,300.
|5—
|Say Moi, f, 3, Union Rags–Sweet Nanette, by You and I. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bach Stables LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Tim Thornton (KY), $13,200.
|1—
|Overjoyed, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Belle Watling, by Pulpit. O-Jack Swain, III, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 10TH, AOC, $58,365, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-3.
|1—
|LIMITED VIEW, m, 5, Freedom Child–Loves to Glance, by Not for Love. ($5,200 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Salzman, Jr, John E and Wasserloos, Fred, B-Barbara G Smith (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-Jorge Ruiz, $33,345.
|6—
|Deep Red, m, 5, Algorithms–Miss Charades, by Mizzen Mast. O-Stormy Stable LLC, B-Barak Farm (MD), $12,285.
|5—
|Three Hawk, m, 5, Violence–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. O-Five Hellions Farm, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-3.
|2—
|YANKEE DIVISION, g, 4, Midnight Lute–Tropic of Aquarius, by Ghostzapper. O-Imperio, Michael, Rodriguez, Rudy R and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Carolyn Vogel (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Luis Saez, $30,800.
|5—
|Bourbon Bay, c, 3, Bayern–Savvy Sassy, by Street Sense. ($205,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), Seidman Stables LLC and Lake Lonely Racing, B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY), $11,200.
|1—
|Danny California, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 9TH, ALW, $55,482, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-3.
|6—
|CANNON’S ROAR, g, 6, Orientate–Polyantha, by Charismatic. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Mrs P Frank Wright (MD), T-Dale Capuano, J-Charlie Marquez, $31,122.
|8—
|Aransas, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Welcome Dance, by Henny Hughes. O-Bass Racing, LLC, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), $8,820.
|4—
|Speed Game, g, 6, Discreet Cat–In My Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-Samuel G Davis, B-Charles Lo (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $55,375, 3YO, 6F, 7-3.
|4—
|LOOKINATAMIRACLE, g, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Evening Princess, by Monarchos. ($45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $12,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ramon J Dominguez, B-C Kidder, N Cole, & Linda Griggs (KY), T-Sandra Dominguez, J-Leo Salles, $29,860.
|1—
|Parmigiano, g, 3, Tizway–Attract, by Saffir. (C$23,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-George Bigliardi, B-Spring Farm (ON), $11,944.
|9—
|Forester’s Turn, g, 3, Old Forester–Eff Bee Eye, by Philanthropist. O-Rolph A Davis, B-Dr Rolph A Davis (ON), $8,207.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 1ST, ALW, $47,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-3.
|4—
|QUEENS EMBRACE, f, 3, Real Solution–Smart Cash, by Awesome Again. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Matalona Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Emerald Q Partners, Inc & TCR Ranch (KY), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $28,500.
|8—
|Repatriated Gem (GB), f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Crown of Diamonds, by Distorted Humor. (35,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $9,500.
|6—
|Sidereal, f, 4, New Year’s Day–With Honorandgrace, by Songandaprayer. ($9,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Perez Stables LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-3.
|2—
|ASSERTIKO, g, 3, Bahamian Squall–Retsina, by Imperialism. O-Romanik, David S, Spatz, Ronald B and SCF, Inc, B-SCF, Inc (FL), T-Ronald B. Spatz, J-Joseph Trejos, $28,700.
|1—
|Flash Pass, g, 3, Gemologist–Multipass, by Olmodavor. ($35,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Frank Anthony Occhigrossi, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), $9,820.
|7—
|R U Lucky, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $41,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-3.
|2—
|ALIZEE, f, 4, Mark Valeski–Ron’s Girl, by Lawyer Ron. O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Elizabeth L. Dobles, J-Victor Lebron, $24,000.
|4—
|Sky Chaser, f, 4, Drill–Mesa Mist, by Sky Mesa. ($38,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sun Dance Stables, B-Dorothy Raffa (FL), $9,800.
|8—
|Free to Fly, f, 4, Wilburn–Market At Midday, by Yonaguska. ($5,000 ’16 KEENOV; $35,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-OGMA Investments, LLC, B-McEntee Bloodstock & Racing, LLC & Ikhana Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|ELP, 8TH, ALW, $33,594, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-3.
|2—
|LIMNERY, c, 4, Artie Schiller–Ladyledue, by Slewdledo. O-Sather Family LLC, B-Sather Family LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $22,800.
|4—
|Big Beautiful Wall, g, 4, Chattahoochee War–Mending Wall, by Broken Vow. O-Amerman Racing LLC, B-Mrs Jerry Amerman (KY), $3,300.
|3—
|Uncapped, g, 4, First Samurai–Here Music, by Dehere. O-Mauberret, Lee and Mauberret, Cheryl, B-Lee P Mauberret & Cheryl Mauberret (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (gd)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-2.
|4—
|FLATTER HYMN, g, 3, Flat Out–K C’s Songofprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-New Farm, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,725.
|5—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $5,575.
|7—
|Cayenne Creek, g, 4, Misremembered–Hot Creek Risin’, by Bring the Heat. O-E Clinton Lowry, B-Dr & Mrs E C Lowry (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:19 4/5 (ft)
|EMD, 8TH, ALW, $18,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-2.
|1—
|ELLIOTT BAY, g, 5, Harbor the Gold–Melba Jewel, by Cahill Road. ($14,500 ’16 WASAUG). O-Chad and Josh, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Javier Matias, $10,175.
|2—
|Muncey, c, 3, Munnings–Camille C, by Roman Dancer. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Rising Star VII, B-Taylor Brothers Properties, LLC (KY), $3,700.
|5—
|My Grandpa, g, 4, Grazen–Creole Delights, by Bertrando. ($20,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Ron Crockett, Inc, B-Prisco Vacca & Elizabeth Vacca (WA), $2,775.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $15,200, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-3.
|3—
|OVERZEALOUS, g, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Zealous Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($95,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Joey Keith Davis, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Declan Cannon, $9,424.
|6—
|Nepal Up, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Golden Crown (URU), by T. H. Approval. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Haras Phillipson Inc (KY), $3,040.
|1—
|Just Like Richie, g, 5, Divine Park–American Plan, by Belong to Me. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Sal Guerrero, B-J V Shields Jr (KY), $1,520.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply