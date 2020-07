North American Allowance Results July 4

CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-3.

4— TAKE TIME, g, 3, Charitable Man–Lets Just Do It, by Roy. O-John A Casey, B-John Allen Casey (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Antonio Lopez, $16,650.

1— Ocasionaly Classy, g, 3, Charitable Man–Stefani’s Surprise, by Stephen Got Even. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $5,550.

8— Bat Two One, g, 3, Paddy O’Prado–Jackpot Queen, by Grand Slam. O-Amos, David and Ramsey, Jane, B-Leslie Condon (WV), $2,775.