North American Allowance Results July 6

|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $51,090, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|1—
|WORD ON A WING, g, 4, Winchill–Merry’s Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Pewter Stable, B-Pewter Stable (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $34,440.
|1A—
|Spirit Special, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Speciality, by Carson City. ($57,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Pewter Stable and Sardello Racing Stable LLC, B-Eico Stable (KY), $8,200.
|2—
|Fort Fortitude, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Running Clan, by Cherokee Run. ($55,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (sy)
|DEL, 8TH, AOC, $47,125, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-6.
|7—
|SOMEDAY JONES, h, 7, Smarty Jones–Last Toots, by Concern. O-Main Line Racing Stable, and Alexandria Stable, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Angel Suarez, $28,200.
|5—
|Compound It, c, 4, Super Saver–Tejida, by Rahy. ($280,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $9,400.
|1—
|Grumps Little Tots, g, 4, Sky Mesa–W W American, by Quiet American. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-6.
|6—
|I CAN DO ANYTHING, g, 6, Uncle Mo–Splendid Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Thomas-Burleson (KY), T-Stanley M. Hough, J-Rafael Bejarano, $20,700.
|8—
|Fig Jelly, g, 5, Forestry–Cozy Cottage, by Pine Bluff. ($6,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Zinman, Joseph M and Zinman, Michael A, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $6,900.
|3—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Dare to Dream Stable 1 LLC, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $31,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|7—
|WICKED WARRIOR, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($1,200 ’18 KEEJAN; $22,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bruce Tallisman, B-Catherine E Sheppell & Peter J Sheppell (OH), T-Benny R. Feliciano, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $19,020.
|3—
|Chip Chop, g, 3, Twirling Candy–Floral Park, by Forest Wildcat. ($70,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Langsem Farm, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $6,340.
|1A—
|Dr. Zarnett, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–Englaterra, by Johannesburg. O-Dave Casalinova, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $3,170.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply