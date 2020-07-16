July 17, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results July 17

PETER PAN S. (G3), SAR, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-16.
2— COUNTRY GRAMMER, c, 3, Tonalist–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Paul P Pompa, Jr, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
7— Caracaro, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Peace Time, by War Front. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Global Thoroughbred and Top Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $20,000.
6— Mystic Guide, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Celtic Striker, Modernist, Chestertown, Candy Tycoon, Mo Hawk, Katzarelli.
Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 3 1/4, 4 3/4.
Odds: 4.10, 3.20, 1.75.
SCHUYLERVILLE S. (G3), SAR, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 7-16.
7— DAYOUTOFTHEOFFICE, f, 2, Into Mischief–Gottahaveadream, by Indian Charlie. O-Hamm, Timothy E and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Junior Alvarado, $55,000.
1— Make Mischief, f, 2, Into Mischief–Speightful Lady, by Speightstown. ($285,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Gary Barber, B-Avanti Stable (NY), $20,000.
8— Hopeful Princess, f, 2, Not This Time–More Than Magic, by More Than Ready. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Hara, Queen Arella, Quinoa Tifah, Beautiful Memories.
Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 6, 1, 10.
Odds: 19.80, 16.60, 2.95.

 

