North American Graded Stakes Results July 17

|PETER PAN S. (G3), SAR, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-16.
|2—
|COUNTRY GRAMMER, c, 3, Tonalist–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Paul P Pompa, Jr, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
|7—
|Caracaro, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Peace Time, by War Front. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Global Thoroughbred and Top Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Mystic Guide, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Celtic Striker, Modernist, Chestertown, Candy Tycoon, Mo Hawk, Katzarelli.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 4.10, 3.20, 1.75.
|
