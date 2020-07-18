North American Graded Stakes Results July 18

|HASKELL S. (G1), MTH, $1,005,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-18.
|2—
|AUTHENTIC, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC and Starlight Racing, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $600,000.
|7—
|Ny Traffic, c, 3, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Braverman, Paul, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $200,000.
|1—
|Dr Post, c, 3, Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Jesus’ Team, Fame to Famous, Lebda, Ancient Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 4HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 5.70, 1.80.
|COACHING CLUB AMERICAN OAKS (G1), SAR, $339,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 7-18.
|6—
|PARIS LIGHTS, f, 3, Curlin–Paris Bikini, by Bernardini. O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $192,500.
|5—
|Crystal Ball, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Deja Vu, by Giant’s Causeway. ($335,000 ’18 KEESEP; $750,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $70,000.
|2—
|Antoinette, f, 3, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $42,000.
|Also Ran: Tonalist’s Shape, Velvet Crush.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 4 3/4, 7.
|Odds: 2.00, 4.30, 5.00.
|MONMOUTH CUP (G3), MTH, $315,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-18.
|1—
|GLOBAL CAMPAIGN, c, 4, Curlin–Globe Trot, by A.P. Indy. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Winstar Farm LLC and Sagamore Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Stanley M. Hough, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $180,000.
|5—
|Math Wizard, c, 4, Algorithms–Minister’s Baby, by Deputy Minister. O-Fanelli, John, Mishref, Khalid, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, Collarmele Vitelli Stables LLC, Zoumas, Ioannis and Bassett Stables, B-Lucky Seven Stable (KY), $60,000.
|9—
|Bal Harbour, g, 5, First Samurai–Casino Transaction, by Carson City. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Monongahela, Harpers First Ride, Joevia, Core Beliefs, Senior Investment, Just Whistle.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1, 6.
|Odds: 2.50, 9.00, 3.10.
|UNITED NATIONS S. (G1), MTH, $315,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 7-18.
|5—
|AQUAPHOBIA, h, 7, Giant’s Causeway–Pussycat Doll, by Real Quiet. O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David, Hooties Racing LLC and Skychai Racing, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Joe Bravo, $180,000.
|9—
|Paret (AUS), g, 6, Harbour Watch (IRE)–Enduja (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Schera, Matthew and Orangella Racing Stable, B-Qatar Bloodstock (AUS), $60,000.
|8—
|Corelli, g, 5, Point of Entry–Vignette, by Diesis (GB). O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Arklow, Muggsamatic, Current, Standard Deviation, Eve’s Medal, O Dionysus.
|Winning Time: 2:12 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HF, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 10.70, 10.50, 6.30.
|MOLLY PITCHER S. (G3), MTH, $277,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-18.
|11—
|HOROLOGIST, f, 4, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing and Abbondanza Racing, LLC, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), T-William I. Mott, J-Joe Bravo, $165,000.
|7—
|Our Super Freak, f, 4, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $50,000.
|2—
|Royal Flag, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Sweet Sami D, Queen Nekia, Vault, She’s a Julie, Wrong Color, Flat Awesome Jenny, Cloud Charmer.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 5HF, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 3.70, 40.90, 1.50.
|MATCHMAKER S. (G3), MTH, $152,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 7-18.
|6—
|NAY LADY NAY (IRE), f, 4, No Nay Never–Lady Ederle, by English Channel. (44,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; $210,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-First Row Partners and Hidden Brook Farm, B-Stephen Sullivan (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Paco Lopez, $90,000.
|5—
|Beautiful Lover, f, 4, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Pompa, Jr, Paul P and Tolchin, Gary, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $30,000.
|2—
|Feel Glorious (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Self Centred (GB), by Medicean (GB). (52,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 130,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Tango Uniform Racing LLC, B-Mrs E C Roberts (GB), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Tapit Today, Varenka, Valedictorian, High Regard.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.20, 3.00, 7.30.
|NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING HALL OF FAME S. (G2), SAR, $145,500, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 7-18.
|7—
|DECORATED INVADER, c, 3, Declaration of War–Gamely Girl, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Freeman, William T, Sandbrook, William and Manning, Cheryl, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|3—
|Get Smokin, g, 3, Get Stormy–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc & James Greene Jr (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Domestic Spending (GB), g, 3, Kingman (GB)–Urban Castle, by Street Cry (IRE). (300,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Moon Over Miami, Ever Dangerous.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 8.60, 2.60.
|ROYAL NORTH S. (G3), WO, $129,364, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 7-18.
|8—
|LADY GRACE, f, 4, Kantharos–Smart Sis, by Beau Genius. ($300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Tracy Farmer, B-William C Schettine & William B Haines (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $77,310.
|6—
|Eyeinthesky, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Ruliontome, by Lion Heart. ($22,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Gary Barber, B-Rusty Kindratiw (FL), $25,770.
|2—
|Bohemian Bourbon, f, 4, Midshipman–Irene Adler, by Bernardini. ($85,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $12,885.
|Also Ran: Charmaine’s Mia, Sister Peacock, Foxxy Belle, Summer Sunday, Gamble’s Candy.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, NK.
|Odds: 6.40, 11.30, 12.25.
|TRILLIUM S. (G3), WO, $92,035, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-18.
|1—
|SOUPER ESCAPE, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Cry and Catch Me, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Luis Contreras, $55,221.
|6—
|Painting, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Handpainted, by A.P. Indy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura), Sikura, Glenn and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), $18,407.
|7—
|Another Time, f, 4, Munnings–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $10,124.
|Also Ran: Art of Almost, Wings of Dawn, Theodora B., Nantucket Red.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 3 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.75, 2.50, 6.10.
