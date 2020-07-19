North American Graded Stakes Results July 19

|LAKE PLACID S. (G2), SAR, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 7-19.
|1—
|SPEAKTOMEOFSUMMER, f, 3, Summer Front–Silver Reunion, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($135,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|6—
|Stunning Sky, f, 3, Declaration of War–Sky Walk, by Unbridled’s Song. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Stephen J McDonald (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Queens Embrace, f, 3, Real Solution–Smart Cash, by Awesome Again. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Matt Vuskovich, B-Emerald Q Partners, Inc & TCR Ranch (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Key Biscayne, Cat’s Pajamas, Blame Debbie, Lashara (GB), Mirabell Mei.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 4.80, 4.90, 9.30.
