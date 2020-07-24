July 25, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results July 24

July 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

QUICK CALL S. (G3), SAR, $100,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-24.
8— TURNED ASIDE, c, 3, American Pharoah–Sustained, by War Front. O-Paul P Pompa, Jr, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
4— Old Chestnut, c, 3, Speightstown–Pool Land, by Silver Deputy. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $20,000.
5— Fore Left, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Simply Sunny, by Unbridled’s Song. ($97,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Flap Jack, Jack and Noah (FR), High Cruise.
Winning Time: 1:01 4/5 (fm)
Margins: 1 3/4, NK, HD.
Odds: 2.25, 7.70, 8.00.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions