North American Graded Stakes Results July 24

|QUICK CALL S. (G3), SAR, $100,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-24.
|8—
|TURNED ASIDE, c, 3, American Pharoah–Sustained, by War Front. O-Paul P Pompa, Jr, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|4—
|Old Chestnut, c, 3, Speightstown–Pool Land, by Silver Deputy. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $20,000.
|5—
|Fore Left, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Simply Sunny, by Unbridled’s Song. ($97,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Flap Jack, Jack and Noah (FR), High Cruise.
|Winning Time: 1:01 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NK, HD.
|Odds: 2.25, 7.70, 8.00.
