North American Graded Stakes Results July 25

|ALFRED G. VANDERBILT H. (G1), SAR, $232,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-25.
|4—
|VOLATILE, c, 4, Violence–Melody Lady, by Unbridled’s Song. ($850,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Three Chimneys Farm and Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $137,500.
|2—
|Whitmore, g, 7, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Moquett, Ron and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Mind Control, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Firenze Fire.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.40, 4.30, 6.00.
|BALLSTON SPA S. (G2), SAR, $194,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-25.
|6—
|STARSHIP JUBILEE, m, 7, Indy Wind–Perfectly Wild, by Forest Wildcat. ($6,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Blue Heaven Farm, B-William P Sorren (FL), T-Kevin Attard, J-Javier Castellano, $110,000.
|1—
|Call Me Love (GB), f, 4, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Fresnay (GB), by Rainbow Quest. (82,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-R Unicorn Stable, B-Grundy Bloodstock SRL (GB), $40,000.
|5—
|Sistercharlie (IRE), m, 6, Myboycharlie (IRE)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (12,000EUR ’15 ARQOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Bramble Queen, North Broadway.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 5.
|Odds: 3.10, 4.40, 0.40.
|SAN CLEMENTE S. (G2), DMR, $152,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 7-25.
|3—
|LAURA’S LIGHT, f, 3, Constitution–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Abel Cedillo, $90,000.
|10—
|Guitty (FR), f, 3, Dunkerque (FR)–Pearling (GB), by Cape Cross. O-Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables LLC, Mathiesen, M. and Powell, M. B-Hyperion Sarl (FR), $30,000.
|9—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: She’s So Special, Croughavouke (IRE), Applecross (IRE), Cheermeister, Over Attracted, Little Bird (IRE), Lazy Daisy.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, NO.
|Odds: 1.20, 19.90, 5.00.
|SAN DIEGO H. (G2), DMR, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-25.
|5—
|MAXIMUM SECURITY, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Lil Indy, by Anasheed. O-West, Gary, West, Mary, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $90,000.
|6—
|Midcourt, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. ($450,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Higher Power, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Alternate, by Seattle Slew. ($250,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Ax Man, Combatant.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 6 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 6.00, 3.50.
|SELENE S. (CAN-G3), WO, $96,328, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-25.
|6—
|TWO SIXTY, f, 3, Uncaptured–Jim’s Lonesa, by Put It Back. ($72,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $260,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Shade Tree Thoroughbreds Inc (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $55,896.
|2—
|Saratoga Vision, f, 3, Court Vision–Unchecked, by Unbridled. ($4,500 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Alexander P Patykewich, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $18,632.
|1—
|Owlette, f, 3, Frac Daddy–Itstartswithadream, by American Chance. ($7,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ten Broeck Farm, Inc, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), $12,297.
|Also Ran: Merveilleux, Diamond Sparkles, Livin in the Six, American Tap.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 9.70, 84.80, 1.25.
|MARINE S. (CAN-G3), WO, $95,583, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 7-25.
|7—
|SHIRL’S SPEIGHT, c, 3, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $55,896.
|1—
|Lucky Curlin, c, 3, Curlin–My Lady Luck, by Hard Spun. O-John C Oxley, B-John C Oxley (KY), $18,632.
|4—
|Dotted Line, g, 3, Signature Red–Springledge, by Outflanker. O-Norseman Racing Stable, B-Howard Walton (ON), $12,297.
|Also Ran: Untitled, Glorious Tribute, Lookinatamiracle, Perfect Revenge.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 1.05, 2.00, 19.30.
