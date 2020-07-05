North American Graded Stakes Results July 5

|IOWA OAKS (G3), PRM, $122,200, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-5.
|3—
|FLAT OUT SPEED, f, 3, Flat Out–Blue Gallina, by Street Sense. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter & Wynnstay LLC (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex L. Canchari, $82,200.
|5—
|Aurelia Garland, f, 3, Constitution–Azalea Belle, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-George Bolton, Arthur Hoyeau, Mark Mathiesen and Jean Etienne Dubois, B-Todd Frederick, Chad Frederick &Phoenix Farm and Racing (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Ocean Breeze, f, 3, Curlin–Oceanwave, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Strong Flag, Dynasty of Her Own, Lagoon Falls.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 2HF.
|Odds: 9.20, 2.35, 1.20.
|PRAIRIE MEADOWS CORNHUSKER H. (G3), PRM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-5.
|3—
|NIGHT OPS, c, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Martin Garcia, $59,100.
|1—
|My Sixth Sense, g, 4, Street Sense–Livermore Leslie, by Mt. Livermore. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), $19,700.
|7—
|Rated R Superstar, g, 7, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $9,850.
|Also Ran: Dunph, Sheriff Brown, Net Gain, Sir Anthony, Downtowner, Sonny Smack.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 7 3/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.10, 10.30.
