North American Graded Stakes Results July 5

FLAT OUT SPEED , f, 3, Flat Out–Blue Gallina, by Street Sense. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter & Wynnstay LLC (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex L. Canchari, $82,200.

Aurelia Garland, f, 3, Constitution–Azalea Belle, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-George Bolton, Arthur Hoyeau, Mark Mathiesen and Jean Etienne Dubois, B-Todd Frederick, Chad Frederick &Phoenix Farm and Racing (KY), $20,000.

Ocean Breeze, f, 3, Curlin–Oceanwave, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $10,000.