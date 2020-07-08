North American Graded Stakes Results July 8

|INDIANA OAKS (G3), IND, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-8.
|6—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $116,400.
|4—
|Impeccable Style, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Deb’s Candy Girl, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($155,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Catalyst Stable, McInnis, Paul, Patty Slevin, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Ten Broeck Farm Inc (KY), $38,800.
|10—
|Bayerness, f, 3, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $21,340.
|Also Ran: Fire Coral, Miss T Too, Gibberish, Spartanka, Alandra.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 1 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 14.20, 7.30.
