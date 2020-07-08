North American Graded Stakes Results July 8

SHARED SENSE , c, 3, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $172,800.

Major Fed, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $57,600.

Necker Island, c, 3, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rojas, Jackie, Scherr, Wayne and Daniels, Raymond, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $31,680.