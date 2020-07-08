July 9, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results July 8

INDIANA DERBY (G3), IND, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-8.
5— SHARED SENSE, c, 3, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $172,800.
8— Major Fed, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $57,600.
10— Necker Island, c, 3, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rojas, Jackie, Scherr, Wayne and Daniels, Raymond, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $31,680.
Also Ran: Earner, Extraordinary, Taishan, Winning Impression, Background, No Getting Over Me.
Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 3, HF, 2.
Odds: 2.80, 5.70, 9.00.
INDIANA OAKS (G3), IND, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-8.
6— SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $116,400.
4— Impeccable Style, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Deb’s Candy Girl, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($155,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Catalyst Stable, McInnis, Paul, Patty Slevin, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Ten Broeck Farm Inc (KY), $38,800.
10— Bayerness, f, 3, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $21,340.
Also Ran: Fire Coral, Miss T Too, Gibberish, Spartanka, Alandra.
Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 5, 1 3/4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.60, 14.20, 7.30.

