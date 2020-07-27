North American Maiden Winners July 27

Afleet Alex–Forest Moon by Forestry; AFLEET MOON, f, 3, LAD, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Bryant H. Prentice III (LA.).

Broken Vow–Sierra Song by Midnight Lute; DARK TEMPTRESS, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Sierra Farm (KY.). $60,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Distorted Humor–Star Torina by A.P. Indy; SALLY O’BRIEN, f, 3, IND, Msw, 7-27, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Courtlandt Farm (KY.). $70,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Fast Anna–A Sea Trippi (MSW$334,734), by Trippi; SEA ANNA DREAM, f, 3, FE, Msw, 7-27, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL.). *1/2 to Cutty Shark (G1P$307,800).

Flatter–Canadian Mistress by Canadian Frontier; CANADIAN GINGER, f, 3, DMR, Mcl 20000, 7-26, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $22,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Honorable Dillon–Don Six’s Number by Don Six; NUMBER ONE DILLON, g, 3, FL, Msw, 7-27, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Patricia Generazio (NY.).

Itsmyluckyday–Dream Winner by With Distinction; MARCO’S DREAM, g, 3, FP, Mcl 4000, 7-27, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Raul Bahena & Gracella Bahena (AR.).

Mobil–Cowgirl Wisdom by J P Hamer; MOBIL MAGIC, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:10 . B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH.).

Morning Line–Turbulent Air by Montbrook; DOUGS MORNING PICK, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:08 3/5. B-Wellbourne Farms LLC (OH.).

Paddy O’Prado–Soft Music by Action This Day; NIALL, g, 3, LS, Msw, 7-27, 1m, 1:41 . B-Danele Durham (TX.).

Street Move–Sea Jewel by Sea Hero; JEWEL STREET, f, 3, LS, Msw, 7-27, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Stewart Larkin Armstrong (TX.). *1/2 to Gentrified ($262,849).

Tapizar–La Grey Zuliana ($399,722), by Borrego; TOUCH OF LA GREY, g, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Eduardo Rojas & Ken Faust (PA.).

Zip Quik–Chelsea’s Lincoln by Muldoon; FIVE TITLES, g, 3, ARP, Mcl 10000, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Sandra E. Kutz & Greg A. Lebsock (CO.).

Forty Tales–Voucher Vulture by Birdstone; TRIPP ROAD, f, 4, FL, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Chauncey David Cole III (NY.).

Haynesfield–Destiny’s Design by El Prado (IRE); ABBY’S DESTINY, f, 4, IND, Mcl 5000, 7-27, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Dr. William Reed (KY.).

Musket Man–Belongs to Bandit by Belong to Me; BELONGS TO BABE, f, 4, PRX, Msw, 7-27, 1m, 1:42 . B-John A Witte (NY.).

Sungold–Tilly K by Katahaula County; SIMPLY GOLDEN, m, 5, HST, Mcl 4000, 7-27, 1 1/16m, 1:48 3/5. B-Bruce Unwin (BC.).