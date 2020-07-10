North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 10

|GOLD FEVER S., BEL, $80,000, 3YO, 6F, 7-10.
|7—
|LIAM’S PRIDE, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Indian Snow, by A.P. Indy. ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Mansor, Tom, Pushor, Richard J, Roy, Robert G, Calvert, D Chadwick and Caroom, Jerry, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Dylan Davis, $44,000.
|6—
|Long Weekend, c, 3, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $16,000.
|5—
|Wondrwherecraigis, g, 3, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Hopeful Treasure, Newstome, Listentoyourheart.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 13.00, 0.20, 10.90.
|JIM MORGAN MEMORIAL TAH DAH S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|1A—
|ALEXANDRIA, f, 2, Constitution–Spring Water, by Spring At Last. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Gerardo Corrales, $45,000.
|4—
|Gonnabegood, f, 2, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|5—
|Angel’s Sassy, f, 2, Cinco Charlie–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Congrats Jensen, Tap the Town, Lejeune.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 3/4, 11.
|Odds: 0.10, 4.80, 16.50.
|VIVACIOUS H., BTP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-10.
|3—
|DISTINCTIVE FLOWER, m, 5, Flower Alley–Real Distinctive, by With Distinction. O-Mark D Kuntz, LLC, Easy Money LLC and Luebbe, Michael, B-Lowell F Allen & W John Bourke (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Rafael Mojica, Jr., $45,000.
|2—
|Birdacious, m, 5, Birdrun–Sweet Tessa Marie, by El Corredor. ($20,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Sheltowee Farm and Adams, Patricia M, B-Robin L Murphy (OH), $15,000.
|9—
|Leona’s Reward, m, 7, Parents’ Reward–Prime Time Dancer, by Montbrook. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Friedman, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Grizabella, Watch Her Strut, Cali Dream, Drillit, Mep, Flat Out Beauty, Here Comes Jigs.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.20, 7.10, 6.00.
