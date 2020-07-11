North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 11

|ROBERT G. DICK MEMORIAL S., DEL, $125,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4M, 7-11.
|5—
|GENTLE RULER, m, 5, Colonel John–Winikins, by Cozzene. O-Morsches Stable, B-Builders Mart, Inc (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Chris Landeros, $75,000.
|10—
|Tightly Twisted, f, 4, Hard Spun–Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. O-Fiasco Farms, Ltd, B-Normandy Farm (KY), $25,000.
|3—
|Saffron Spirit, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Amber Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($65,000 ’15 KEENOV; $285,000 ’16 FTSAUG; $40,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-MLB Equine Investments, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $13,750.
|Also Ran: Shifra Magician, Tass.
|Winning Time: 2:06 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 11, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 9.70, 28.60.
|OCEANSIDE S., DMR, $103,500, 3YO, 1MT, 7-10.
|7—
|HIT THE ROAD, c, 3, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), T-Dan Blacker, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
|5—
|Kanderel, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Stormica, by Storm Cat. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Ajourneytofreedom, c, 3, Hard Spun–Imprecation, by First Defence. ($180,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Rookie Mistake, I’m Leaving You, Margot’s Boy, K P All Systems Go, Heywoods Beach, Silardi, Tizamagician, El Tigre Terrible, Howbeit.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 1.60, 17.50, 22.20.
|BLUE SPARKLER S., MTH, $78,000, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-11.
|3—
|SHIPPY, f, 3, Midshipman–Lead Me Not, by Speightstown. ($40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $77,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, R A Hill Stable and Besecker, Joseph E, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Paco Lopez, $45,000.
|1—
|Fujairah, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Front and Center, by Dynaformer. O-Three Rivers Stable Inc, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $15,000.
|9—
|Fast Scene, f, 3, Fast Anna–Scenic Drive, by Empire Maker. O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Call On Mischief, Pretty Edgy, We Miss Susie, Lady Fatima, Ilchester Cheetah.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HD, NK.
|Odds: 1.60, 16.70, 5.60.
|DASHING BEAUTY S., DEL, $75,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-11.
|10—
|CHALON, m, 6, Dialed In–Fall Fantasy, by Menifee. ($32,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $110,000 2016 BES2YO; $550,000 2017 FTKNOV). O-Lael Stables, B-J K Griggs & Linda Griggs (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Trevor McCarthy, $45,000.
|3—
|A Bit of Both, f, 4, Paynter–Lizzie K, by High Fly. ($10,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, Darsan, Inc, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Simon, David, B-Darsan Inc & WinStar Farm LLC (FL), $15,000.
|6—
|Anna’s Bandit, m, 6, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Getouttamyway, Last True Love, Warm, Dixie Serenade, Doctorsofmischief, I’m the Talent.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.40, 2.80.
