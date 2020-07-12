North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 12

|OSUNITAS S., DMR, $86,270, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-12.
|6—
|CORDIALITY, m, 7, Papa Clem–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Donnie Crevier, B-Dr Edward C Allred (CA), T-Tim Yakteen, J-Umberto Rispoli, $52,800.
|1—
|Super Patriot, m, 5, Unusual Heat–Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). ($195,000 2017 BESMAY). O-Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond L, B-Harris Farms (CA), $17,600.
|2—
|Don’t Blame Judy, m, 5, Blame–Zultanite, by El Corredor. ($97,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Albert, R, Dunham, E, Lewkowitz, F, Lewkowitz, K and Sondereker, J, B-Michael Waresk Cane Street Stables (KY), $8,220.
|Also Ran: Sedamar, Meal Ticket, Desert Oasis (GB), Ziarah (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 8.20, 1.20, 9.00.
|RIVER MEMORIES S., BEL, $80,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 7-12.
|7—
|CIVIL UNION, m, 5, War Front–Photograph, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Allen, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,000.
|6—
|Olympic Games (FR), f, 4, Olympic Glory (IRE)–Super Anna (FR), by Anabaa. (77,000EUR ’17 ARQV2Y). O-Martin S Schwartz, B-Dream With Me Stable Inc (FR), $16,000.
|3—
|Beau Belle, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Binya (GER), by Royal Solo (IRE). ($55,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Mark T Anderson, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Dyna Passer, Pallas Athene, Beale Street, Wegetsdamunnys, Lemon Zip, Red Curls, Seeking Revenge.
|Winning Time: 2:29 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.90, 2.85, 6.00.
|MY FRENCHMAN S., MTH, $79,500, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-12.
|1—
|ANOTHER MIRACLE, c, 3, American Pharoah–Retraceable, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Green, Leonard C and Green, Jonathan I, B-Betz/J Betz/CHNNHK/DJ Stables/Lamantia/CoCo/Ramsby (KY), T-Joseph F. Orseno, J-Paco Lopez, $45,000.
|3—
|Jack the Umpire, c, 3, Bodemeister–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. O-P Dale Ladner, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (KY), $15,000.
|8—
|Kingpin, c, 3, Quality Road–Under Serviced, by Hook and Ladder. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Ortyl, Rick, B-Helen Barbazon, Joseph Barbazon & W S Farish (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Caribbean Gold, Muchmorethanthis, Cajun Casanova, So Street, Meru, Johnny Ritt.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (gd)
|Margins: HF, HD, 2.
|Odds: 4.90, 12.30, 2.30.
|WICKERR S., DMR, $71,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-11.
|5—
|BOB AND JACKIE, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Fateer, by Eskendereya. O-Zayat Stables, LLC, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Heriberto Figueroa, $41,700.
|1—
|Kiwi’s Dream (AUS), g, 5, Sebring (AUS)–Goldlago (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Victor Trujillo, B-Lockyer Thoroughbreds (AUS), $13,900.
|8—
|Murad Khan (FR), g, 7, Raven’s Pass–Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. (110,000EUR ’14 ARQAUG; 40,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve, B-SCEA Haras De Manneville (FR), $8,340.
|Also Ran: Big Score, Voodoo Song, Souter (GB), Jasikan (IRE), New Year, Bolo.
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HF, HD.
|Odds: 8.20, 3.80, 14.60.
|PORTOFINO BAY S., GP, $60,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 7-12.
|7—
|TOURNESOL, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Magic of Reality (FR), by Galileo (IRE). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-BHMFR, LLC, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $36,456.
|3—
|Yesterdayoncemore (IRE), f, 3, No Nay Never–Danehill’s Dream (IRE), by Danehill. (110,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-D P Racing LLC, Shanahan, Mrs Paul and Magnier, Mrs M V, B-Llang Bloodstock (IRE), $11,760.
|10—
|Blue Mistress, f, 3, Handsome Mike–Sapphire Mine, by Mineshaft. O-Rolling Meadows Farm, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $5,880.
|Also Ran: Days of Spring, Onyx, Freret, Mijet.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 4HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 4.90, 1.80, 27.10.
