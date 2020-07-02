North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 2

|MOUNT VERNON S., BEL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-2.
|1—
|FIFTY FIVE, m, 6, Get Stormy–Soave, by Brahms. O-Peter M Brant, B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|5—
|Classic Lady, m, 5, Jimmy Creed–Elle Tish Slew, by Eltish. ($22,500 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Seth Gregory & Robert Barney (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|War Canoe, m, 7, Lemon Drop Kid–Gdansking Queen, by Langfuhr. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-TIC Racing Stable (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Munchkin Money, Kreesie, Fetching.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.50, 6.70, 3.75.
|VICTOR S. MYERS S., CBY, $51,000, 3YO, 6F, 7-1.
|3—
|WEEKEND RIDE, c, 3, Midshipman–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. O-Jeff Drown, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), T-Gary M. Scherer, J-Denny Velazquez, $30,000.
|4—
|Mynameis Prince, g, 3, Matt’s Broken Vow–Tez Savitri, by Demidoff. O-Bendzick, Jim and Duoos, Lisa, B-Lisa Ann Duoos (MN), $10,350.
|2—
|Public Safety, g, 3, Langfuhr–Jock’s Girl, by Belong to Me. O-Bluebreeze Racing, LLC and Rosin, Tim W, B-Tim William Rosin (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Lil’ Ninja, Happy Hour Cowboy, Rasmus, You Say So.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.80, 19.00, 12.80.
|RALPH STRANGIS S., CBY, $50,500, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 7-1.
|1—
|CINCO STAR, g, 5, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Constantino Roman, $30,000.
|8—
|Drop of Golden Sun, g, 5, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $9,350.
|4—
|Fireman Oscar, g, 6, Law Enforcement–Brandy Bai, by Essence of Dubai. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), $5,175.
|Also Ran: Hot Shot Kid, A P Is Loose, Twoko Bay, Where’s Jordan.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 17.40, 4.30, 6.10.
|FRANCES GENTER S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 7-1.
|7—
|DEFEND THE ROSE, f, 3, First Defence–Congrats and Roses, by Congrats. O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Malkerson Stables, LLC, Bruce Malkerson& Mary Malkerson (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alex L. Canchari, $30,000.
|6—
|Rush Hour Traffic, f, 3, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $9,350.
|3—
|Hotasapistol, f, 3, Flat Out–Alacazar, by Dayjur. O-Bergsrud, Gary and Brenda, B-Gary Bergsrud (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Grey Wave, Arresting, Temujin Lady, Drop o’ Chocolate.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 1.70, 29.40.
|MINNESOTA TURF DISTAFF S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 7-1.
|5—
|FIRSTMATE, m, 5, Midshipman–Lion Cub, by Lion Heart. ($50,000 ’16 MINAUG). O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), T-Valorie Lund, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.
|3—
|Ready to Runaway, f, 4, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), $9,350.
|9—
|Honey’s Sox Appeal, m, 7, Successful Appeal–A J’s Honey, by Indian Charlie. O-Robert E Lindgren, B-Paul Knapper & Bob Lindgren (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Clickbait, Maywood Hope, Carriage, Ari Gia.
|Winning Time: 1:28 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 1.00, 10.20.
