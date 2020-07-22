North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 22

|LUBASH S., SAR, $79,050, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-22.
|1—
|CROSS BORDER, r, 6, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $46,750.
|5—
|Rapt, g, 7, Hat Trick (JPN)–Creek Girl, by Elusive Quality. ($125,000 ’14 FTNAUG). O-Marc Keller, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $17,000.
|6—
|Blewitt, h, 6, Uncle Mo–Stopspendingmaria, by Montbrook. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable, LLC (NY), $10,200.
|Also Ran: The J Y.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 6 1/4, NO, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 7.40, 2.95.
|WAYNE HANKS MEMORIAL S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-22.
|4—
|DIRECT DIAL, h, 5, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|7—
|Lullaby Bling, g, 4, Too Much Bling–Soft Music, by Action This Day. ($100,000 ’17 TEXAUG). O-Durham, Danele and Beggs II, Ed Farmer, B-Danele Durham (TX), $15,000.
|3—
|Trumps Revenge, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Cookin’s Cast, by Fashion Find. O-Love, Christie and Pullen, Ken, B-Ken Pullen & Christi Love (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Wonders of Hislove, J C’s Nightcap, Moro Appeal, Affluent Gentleman.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.30, 11.00, 27.50.
|TEXAS STALLION S. STAUNCH AVENGER DIVISION, LS, $75,000, 2YO, C/G, 5F, 7-22.
|7—
|ISLAND SUN, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Pacific Sunrise, by Belong to Me. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|2—
|Policy Limit, c, 2, Bradester–In Gold Blood, by My Golden Song. ($7,500 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Sam Sherman, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $15,000.
|11—
|Carbon Stryker, g, 2, Crossbow–Whiskey Girl, by Silver Train. O-Three Feathers Farm, B-Randel Ray Riley (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Imperial Flyer, K C Tiz Moro, Appeal Guy, G Don’t Know, A Hunk of Heaven, My Blarney Stone, Grey Rogue, Cresson.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 9.10, 8.20.
|TEXAS STALLION S. PAN ZARETA DIVISION, LS, $75,000, 2YO, F, 5F, 7-22.
|1—
|GREAT AFFECTION, f, 2, Grasshopper–Infectious, by Valid Expectations. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|4—
|Thatsalotofbling, f, 2, Too Much Bling–Benny’s Bombshell, by Benny the Bull. O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-GFB Racing LLC (TX), $15,000.
|3—
|Swift Red Bird, f, 2, Grasshopper–Swifterthantaylor, by My Golden Song. ($2,400 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Red Bird Farms, Inc, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Not Enough Bling, Trinity Queen, Missheartbreaker, Crescendo Bling, Soundslikeawinner.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NK, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 7.60, 15.50.
|JONATHAN KISER NOVICE S., SAR, $55,000, 4YO/UP, 2 1/16MT, 7-22.
|2—
|SNAP DECISION, g, 6, Hard Spun–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Bruton Street-US, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Jack Fisher, J-Sean McDermott, $33,000.
|4—
|Galway Kid (IRE), g, 5, Sholokhov (IRE)–She’s My Aunt (IRE), by Beneficial (GB). (12,000EUR ’15 TATNNH). O-Hudson River Farms, B-Oliver Loughlin (IRE), $9,900.
|7—
|Bodes Well (IRE), g, 5, Rock of Gibraltar (IRE)–Gypsie Queen (IRE), by Xaar (GB). O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Mrs Dolores Jones, $5,500.
|Also Ran: Family Tree (GB), Belisarius (IRE), Zanzi Win (FR), City Dreamer (IRE).
|Winning Time: 3:54 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.35, 6.60, 31.00.
