North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 3

|LICENSE FEE S., BEL, $80,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 7-3.
|4—
|I’LLHANDALTHECASH, f, 4, Point of Entry–Sudden Ghost, by Ghostzapper. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-VinLaur Racing Stables, LLC, Dark Horse Racing Stable and Taste Of Victory Stables LLC, B-Wynnstay LLC & Jay McKee (KY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,000.
|8—
|Dalika (GER), f, 4, Pastorius (GER)–Drawn To Run (IRE), by Hurricane Run (IRE). O-Bal Mar Equine, LLC, B-Gestut Ammerland (GER), $16,000.
|2—
|A Great Time, m, 6, Street Magician–Short Time, by Clever Trick. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Larry Johnson (MD), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Getmotherarose, Souper Escape, Escapade, Bridlewood Cat, Miss Auramet.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (gd)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 4.90, 1.00, 33.50.
|HOOVER S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 7-3.
|1—
|ESPLANANDE, f, 2, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-WinStar Farm LlC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Michael Lewis, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Gerardo Corrales, $45,000.
|6—
|Uptown, c, 2, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), $15,000.
|5—
|King B B, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Banjo Lady, by Hofre. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Hipster, Sheltowee’s Bigcat, Historically, What a Rumor.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 13.20, 2.10.
|CINCINNATIAN S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 7-3.
|2—
|TING TANG, f, 3, City Weekend–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Gerardo Corrales, $45,000.
|11—
|Edge of Night, f, 3, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.
|9—
|Lovely Lady Linda, f, 3, Western Pride–Shanghai Princess, by Private Vow. O-Cline, Robert C and Reed, Stephen, B-Stephen Reed, Brett Woodie & Robert C Cline (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Cristalinda, Van Desk Candy, Succotash, True Light, Ticket Out, Heaven Sent Angel, Aflaxendream.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 3 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 15.50, 1.10, 22.50.
