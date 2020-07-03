North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 3

TING TANG , f, 3, City Weekend–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Gerardo Corrales, $45,000.

Edge of Night, f, 3, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.

9—