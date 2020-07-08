North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 8

|HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $79,400, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 7-8.
|9—
|TWO LAST WORDS, g, 3, Commissioner–My Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Deann Baer, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Tim Glyshaw, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $46,687.
|7—
|Mai Tai’s Gem, g, 3, Gemologist–Lil Mai Tai, by Lil E. Tee. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $15,562.
|3—
|Chipofftheoldblock, c, 3, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $8,560.
|Also Ran: Nutty Train, Idea Man, Devil’s Cross, Expressed.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.10, 3.20.
|HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $78,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-8.
|1—
|COPPER NICKEL, f, 3, Stroll–Ms. Purr, by Sir Cat. O-Brown, Frank, South, Mike and Book, Doris, B-Frank Brown (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Luis Saez, $46,629.
|6—
|Wellington Wonder, f, 3, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Romans, Jerry, Spiring, Charlie and Zoom and Fish Stable Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), $15,543.
|3—
|Dontyouremember, f, 3, Misremembered–Prize Winner, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $8,549.
|Also Ran: Shes the Cause, Mintchocolatechip, Emily Lane.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 3/4, 5HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 5.70, 49.30.
|INDIANA GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTAFF S., IND, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-8.
|12—
|SHE’SONTHEWARPATH, f, 4, Declaration of War–Ha Ha Tonka, by Distorted Humor. O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Steve Margolis, J-Chantal Sutherland, $44,100.
|1—
|No Mo Lady, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $14,700.
|7—
|Complicit, m, 6, Blame–Lady Solvig, by Giant’s Causeway. ($115,000 ’15 KEESEP; $47,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $8,085.
|Also Ran: Amazima, Seranitsa, Hanalei Moon, Rogue Too.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.90, 10.50.
|JONATHAN B. SCHUSTER MEMORIAL S., IND, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-8.
|2—
|THE BLACK ALBUM (FR), c, 4, Wootton Bassett (GB)–Model Black (IRE), by Trade Fair (GB). O-Team Valor International and Gary Barber, B-Mr. Didier Bouquil (FR), T-Rudolphe Brisset, J-Luis Saez, $44,100.
|10—
|Hay Dakota, g, 7, Haynesfield–Church by the Sea, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($47,000 ’13 KEENOV). O-Michael M Hui, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $14,700.
|1—
|Argentello (IRE), g, 5, Intello (GER)–Evita (GB), by Selkirk. (140,000gns ’16 TATOCT; 210,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Inchy Bridge Stables, LLC, B-Watership Down Stud (IRE), $8,085.
|Also Ran: Grand Journey, Cullum Road, First Premio, Peekacho.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, HD.
|Odds: 4.20, 2.10, 10.00.
