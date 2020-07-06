Shedaresthedevil tops 11 in Indiana Oaks

Shedaresthedevil will take some beating in Wednesday’s $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) at Indiana Grand. Winner of the Honeybee (G3) and third in the Fantasy (G3) at Oaklawn Park, the 3-year-old filly should be a prohibitive favorite among 11 rivals following a six-length allowance romp at Churchill Downs in early June, and Florent Geroux has the call for Brad Cox.

Based in California as a juvenile, Shedaresthedevil was transferred to Cox over the winter and the bay daughter of Daredevil appears to be improving. The 1 1/16-mile Indiana Oaks has been added as a qualifier in the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series, with the top four receiving points on a 20-8-4-2 scale toward a berth in the Sept. 5 Run for the Lillies, and Shedaresthedevil currently ranks fourth on the Oaks leaderboard with 70 points.

Alandra will receive support following a convincing allowance win at Belmont Park on June 11. Third as the favorite when making her second start in the Alcibiades (G1) last October, the Blame filly dropped her next three outings before turning things around last time. Joel Rosario will be up for Shug McGaughey.

Bayerness has been installed as the 5-1 second choice following a third in the June 6 Dogwood (G3) at Churchill. Rafael Bejarano takes over riding duties. Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) runner-up Tempers Rising will try to make her presence felt from off the pace. Gibberish and Spartanka are both exiting wins at Gulfstream Park.