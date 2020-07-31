July 31, 2020

Spot Plays August 1

July 31, 2020 Brisnet Staff Uncategorized 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (2nd) Suprise Cat, 6-2
(6th) Romantic Attack, 8-1
Charles Town (1st) Boom Boom Gone, 7-2
(5th) Lady Rebel, 5-1
Del Mar (5th) Shortlist, 9-2
(6th) Flat Out Joy, 5-1
Delaware Park (4th) My Danny Boy, 8-1
(7th) Confessor, 8-1
Ellis Park (5th) Oak Room, 5-1
(9th) Wexx, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Gottabegolden, 9-2
(9th) Rose Crown 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Flying Home, 7-2
(8th) Heathers Grey, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Iambutter, 5-1
(8th) Millionaire Runner, 5-1
Laurel (4th) Barrister, 5-1
(7th) Jungle Warrior, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Rosalene, 7-2
(7th) Thelma and Annie, 3-1
Monmouth Park (8th) Artemus Bridge, 6-1
(12th) Checkbouncin Billy, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Gettiup and Go, 8-1
(9th) Nocturnal Mission, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Windcracker, 4-1
(2nd) En Wye Cee, 5-1
Woodbine (8th) Royal Wedding, 8-1
(11th) Golden Wave, 3-1

