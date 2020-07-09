Spot Plays July 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Fox Red, 8-1
|(3rd) Heirloom Kitten, 6-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Sister’s Creed, 6-1
|(3rd) Auld Cup, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Wiggle It Jiggleit, 3-1
|(5th) Silver Castle, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Tecate Time, 4-1
|(3rd) Seven Jewels, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) R Calli Kim, 7-2
|(7th) Gilda F., 9-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Lover Boy, 7-2
|(3rd) Heros Reward, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Fancy Outflanker, 6-1
|(4th) Toe Curlin’ Kiss, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Toned Up, 5-1
|(2nd) Fonda Romana, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Betty’s Got Rhythm, 9-2
|(2nd) Take Me Home, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) A Salute to Lt Dan, 4-1
|(4th) Tink’s Twirl, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Girls in Charge, 4-1
|(7th) Sweet Song, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) G Prince of Silver, 3-1
|(5th) Elusive Ro, 6-1
