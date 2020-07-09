July 9, 2020

Spot Plays July 10

July 9, 2020 James Scully Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Fox Red, 8-1
(3rd) Heirloom Kitten, 6-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Sister’s Creed, 6-1
(3rd) Auld Cup, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Wiggle It Jiggleit, 3-1
(5th) Silver Castle, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Tecate Time, 4-1
(3rd) Seven Jewels, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) R Calli Kim, 7-2
(7th) Gilda F., 9-2
Keeneland (1st) Lover Boy, 7-2
(3rd) Heros Reward, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Fancy Outflanker, 6-1
(4th) Toe Curlin’ Kiss, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Toned Up, 5-1
(2nd) Fonda Romana, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Betty’s Got Rhythm, 9-2
(2nd) Take Me Home, 5-1
Pleasanton (2nd) A Salute to Lt Dan, 4-1
(4th) Tink’s Twirl, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Girls in Charge, 4-1
(7th) Sweet Song, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) G Prince of Silver, 3-1
(5th) Elusive Ro, 6-1

