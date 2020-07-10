July 10, 2020

Spot Plays July 11

July 10, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Waynes Footsteps, 3-1
(7th) Bustin Scones, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Da Bozak, 7-2
(5th) Full Faith, 6-1
Del Mar (1st) Octopus, 3-1
(6th) Speedy Justice, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Map of America, 5-1
(6th) A Bit of Both, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Hawks Peak, 5-1
(9th) Stang It, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (7th) Champers, 7-2
(12th) Oroscopo, 6-1
Keeneland (1st) Rogue Element, 5-1
(5th) Bell’s the One, 6-1
Laurel (8th) Josef is Real, 5-1
(9th) Afleet Destiny, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Zyanara, 6-1
(7th) Boating Party, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Latin Love Bug, 8-1
(10th) Bramble Bay, 4-1
Pleasanton (4th) My Lucky Mark, 7-2
(7th) Reginella, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (8th) Bayouadrink, 9-2
(10th) Knight Commander, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Dance Along Dede, 8-1
(2nd) Self Inflicted, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions