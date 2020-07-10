Spot Plays July 11

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Waynes Footsteps, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Bustin Scones, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Da Bozak, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Full Faith, 6-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Octopus, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Speedy Justice, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Map of America, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) A Bit of Both, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Hawks Peak, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Stang It, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Champers, 7-2
|
|
|(12th) Oroscopo, 6-1
|Keeneland
|
|(1st) Rogue Element, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Bell’s the One, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(8th) Josef is Real, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Afleet Destiny, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Zyanara, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Boating Party, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(2nd) Latin Love Bug, 8-1
|
|
|(10th) Bramble Bay, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(4th) My Lucky Mark, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Reginella, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(8th) Bayouadrink, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Knight Commander, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Dance Along Dede, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Self Inflicted, 10-1
