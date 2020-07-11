July 11, 2020

Spot Plays July 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Thin White Duke, 7-2
(4th) Petrus, 5-1
Del Mar (2nd) Cupid’s Claws, 9-2
(10th) Jetovator, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) East Code, 8-1
(9th) Soldollie, 9-2
Keeneland (5th) Sabador, 8-1
(7th) Fancy Liquor, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Kirtan, 3-1
(7th) Millies Party Boy, 6-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Southernperfection, 5-1
(9th) Gran City, 5-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Senorita Cometa, 4-1
(7th) Bronze Warrior, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Bartenders Mistake, 4-1
(9th) Campfire Tales, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Gretzky the Great, 7-2
(8th) Big Executive, 9-2

