Spot Plays July 13

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Seek N Justice, 8-1
|(6th) Omen of Change, 15-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Yes This Time, 6-1
|(7th) Market Mover, 15-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Summer Retreat, 3-1
|(5th) It’snicetobenice, 6-1
|Hastings
|(6th) Devil of a Deal, 6-1
|(7th) Makin It Up, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) It’s Mandatory, 5-1
|(7th) Classy Cowboy, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|canceled
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Brutalize, 9-2
|(7th) Smarty Grimes, 10-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Tristan’s Trilogy, 4-1
|(2nd) Peach Cove, 5-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Inky Dinky Do, 6-1
|(9th) Coupella, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Yo Y Me, 5-1
|(10th) She’s Divine, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Ole Watashi, 8-1
|(6th) Baritone, 8-1
Leave a Reply