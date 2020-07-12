July 12, 2020

Spot Plays July 13

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (1st) Seek N Justice, 8-1
(6th) Omen of Change, 15-1
Delaware Park (4th) Yes This Time, 6-1
(7th) Market Mover, 15-1
Fort Erie (1st) Summer Retreat, 3-1
(5th) It’snicetobenice, 6-1
Hastings (6th) Devil of a Deal, 6-1
(7th) Makin It Up, 4-1
Indiana Grand (6th) It’s Mandatory, 5-1
(7th) Classy Cowboy, 3-1
Lone Star Park canceled
Louisiana Downs (1st) Brutalize, 9-2
(7th) Smarty Grimes, 10-1
Mountaineer (1st) Tristan’s Trilogy, 4-1
(2nd) Peach Cove, 5-1
Parx (3rd) Inky Dinky Do, 6-1
(9th) Coupella, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Yo Y Me, 5-1
(10th) She’s Divine, 9-2
Thistledown (1st) Ole Watashi, 8-1
(6th) Baritone, 8-1

