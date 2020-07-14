Spot Plays July 15

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Secret Town, 5-1
|(3rd) Primed for Talent, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Grand Prize, 9-2
|(4th) Hunka Burning Love, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Pumpkin Star, 3-1
|(2nd) Majestic Pic, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Dakota Rose, 4-1
|(4th) Mean Sharon, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Tizona, 4-1
|(4th) Valentines Day, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Acting Lucky, 3-1
|(3rd) Miss My Macho, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Darknstormytime, 3-1
|(3rd) Gran Confusione, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Top Hat Charmer, 7-2
|(6th) Young Phillip, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Destinedtobeastar, 3-1
|(4th) She’s Seventeen, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Shy Guy, 8-1
|(3rd) Come on City, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Hazaspittin’ Image, 6-1
|(6th) Drummer Don, 8-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Riva Belle, 3-1
|(6th) Suppress, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Chasing the Stars, 6-1
|(4th) Classic Butch, 3-1
Leave a Reply