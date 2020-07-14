July 14, 2020

Spot Plays July 15

July 14, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Secret Town, 5-1
(3rd) Primed for Talent, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Grand Prize, 9-2
(4th) Hunka Burning Love, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Pumpkin Star, 3-1
(2nd) Majestic Pic, 6-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Dakota Rose, 4-1
(4th) Mean Sharon, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Tizona, 4-1
(4th) Valentines Day, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Acting Lucky, 3-1
(3rd) Miss My Macho, 4-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Darknstormytime, 3-1
(3rd) Gran Confusione, 3-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Top Hat Charmer, 7-2
(6th) Young Phillip, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Destinedtobeastar, 3-1
(4th) She’s Seventeen, 4-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Shy Guy, 8-1
(3rd) Come on City, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Hazaspittin’ Image, 6-1
(6th) Drummer Don, 8-1
Penn National (3rd) Riva Belle, 3-1
(6th) Suppress, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) Chasing the Stars, 6-1
(4th) Classic Butch, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions