July 15, 2020

Spot Plays July 16

July 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Just a Look, 5-1
(5th) Original Intent, 8-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Haleys Heist, 3-1
(5th) Diva de Kela, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Kite Surfer, 3-1
(3rd) Chesapeake Charlie, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Maliceinthepalace, 4-1
(7th) Miss Sooner Girl, 3-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Choteau, 4-1
(3rd) Deputy’s Command, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Pre Heat, 3-1
(5th) Aloha Kai, 6-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Palvera, 3-1
(4th) Love That Suprise, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Castle Casanova, 7-2
(2nd) Leading West, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Sole Factor, 9-2
(2nd) Khalfani, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Pierian, 3-1
(5th) Krz Society, 4-1

