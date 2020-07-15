Spot Plays July 16

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Just a Look, 5-1
|(5th) Original Intent, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Haleys Heist, 3-1
|(5th) Diva de Kela, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Kite Surfer, 3-1
|(3rd) Chesapeake Charlie, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Maliceinthepalace, 4-1
|(7th) Miss Sooner Girl, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Choteau, 4-1
|(3rd) Deputy’s Command, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Pre Heat, 3-1
|(5th) Aloha Kai, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Palvera, 3-1
|(4th) Love That Suprise, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Castle Casanova, 7-2
|(2nd) Leading West, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Sole Factor, 9-2
|(2nd) Khalfani, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Pierian, 3-1
|(5th) Krz Society, 4-1
