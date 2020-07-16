July 16, 2020

Spot Plays July 17

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) City Front, 4-1
(3rd) Mine Own Star, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Taptap, 3-1
(4th) Bridging the Gap, 5-1
Ellis Park (1st) Flight Time, 7-2
(2nd) Count Your Pennies, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Beaubouef, 4-1
(3rd) Wildly Grand, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Astromelia, 4-1
(3rd) Cajun Firecracker, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Paisley Singing, 5-1
(3rd) Chauffeur, 9-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Spikes Shirl, 5-1
(3rd) Sanavi, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Philosophy, 3-1
(3rd) Blood Runner, 9-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Premium Forest, 7-2
(4th) Secretly Paranoide, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Martini Thursday, 3-1
(8th) Maui Moon, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) Universal Payday, 6-1
(4th) Pick Up the Fone, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Giant Critic, 6-1
(4th) Kid’s Mischief, 7-2

