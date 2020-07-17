July 17, 2020

Spot Plays July 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Sterling Furioisa, 4-1
(8th) Lady Toscanova, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Yei Yei, 8-1
(4th) Big Affair, 7-2
Ellis Park (4th) Black Kettle, 6-1
(5th) Shackleford’s Joy, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (6th) Double Priority, 8-1
(7th) Roses n’ Rubies, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Abarrio Forever, 8-1
(8th) Disturbin Bourbon, 4-1
Laurel (1st) Dorothyfromdublin, 9-2
(5th) Mr. Edgar, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) As Fast as You Can, 6-1
(6th) Zendelphian, 3-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Here Comes Jackie, 10-1
(11th) Paret, 6-1
Pleasanton (5th) Desert Dude, 7-2
(9th) Flicflac, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Quinn Ella, 7-2
(8th) One Bad Dude, 8-1
Saratoga (4th) Archumybaby, 8-1
(11th) Midnight Whiskey, 7-2
Woodbine (6th) Spanish Ballerina, 3-1
(10th) The Good Witch, 8-1

