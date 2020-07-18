July 18, 2020

Spot Plays July 19

July 18, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Ellis Park (2nd) Sevier, 10-1
(7th) Screenwriter, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Dana Grace, 7-2
(5th) Top Boss, 4-1
Lone Star Park (7th) Frruhl’n Around, 8-1
(9th) Violent Ridge, 6-1
Monmouth Park (10th) Bramble Bay, 9-2
(12th) Wicksters Dream, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Save the Drama, 5-1
(2nd) Loran Holiday, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Clem Labine, 7-2
(8th) Carolina Mia, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Island Song, 3-1
(7th) Town Tattler, 10-1
Saratoga (5th) Thin White Duke, 3-1
(10th) Mills, 8-1
Woodbine (5th) Saltini, 6-1
(6th) Blue Belt, 10-1

*


