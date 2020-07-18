Spot Plays July 19

|Ellis Park
|
|(2nd) Sevier, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Screenwriter, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Dana Grace, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Top Boss, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(7th) Frruhl’n Around, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Violent Ridge, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(10th) Bramble Bay, 9-2
|
|
|(12th) Wicksters Dream, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Save the Drama, 5-1
|
|
|(2nd) Loran Holiday, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(2nd) Clem Labine, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Carolina Mia, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(6th) Island Song, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Town Tattler, 10-1
|Saratoga
|
|(5th) Thin White Duke, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Mills, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(5th) Saltini, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Blue Belt, 10-1
Leave a Reply