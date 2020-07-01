July 1, 2020

Spot Plays July 2

July 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) China Cat, 7-2
(4th) Genesis G G, 4-1
Belmont Park (3rd) Jade’s Dream, 7-2
(6th) Life Changer, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Can’t Touch Me, 7-2
(5th) My Sweet Kat, 8-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Astonishing Tweet, 7-2
(5th) Run Away Flash, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Big Biz, 8-1
(6th) Easy Shot, 7-2
Emerald Downs (4th) Smashing Success, 6-1
(6th) She Owns the Paynt, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Familiar Rhythm, 8-1
(5th) Flashlightsecurity, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Brazen, 3-1
(5th) Barbadolla, 9-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Luv Is All U Need, 5-1
(4th) Dennis Celery, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Chuck’s Quest, 6-1
(4th) Fortunate Gina, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Jlohr Jan, 6-1
(6th) Sumerian Bell, 4-1

