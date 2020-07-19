July 19, 2020

Spot Plays July 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (7th) Oaklie Gal, 9-2
(8th) Stylin N Profilin, 4-1
Delaware Park canceled (heat)
Finger Lakes (1st) Miss Jimmy, 6-1
(4th) So Noted, 5-1
Fort Erie (3rd) D’s Mulligan, 5-1
(6th) Mr Changue, 7-2
Hastings (4th) Yo Zackly, 12-1
(7th) Speculator, 8-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Discernment, 5-1
(7th) Not Now Rand, 4-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Men of Kyle, 8-1
(7th) Sweet Mary M, 8-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Dynamic Julie, 3-1
(2nd) Hunters Appeal, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Plug and Play, 6-1
(2nd) R Paper Chaser, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Rings of Jupiter, 8-1
(7th) Jumpintoaction, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (9th) Credit Card Fraud, 5-1
(12th) In the Deep, 9-2
Thistledown (7th) Command Strike, 3-1
(8th) Crazycantberighted, 3-1

