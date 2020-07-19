Spot Plays July 20

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(7th) Oaklie Gal, 9-2
|(8th) Stylin N Profilin, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|canceled (heat)
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Miss Jimmy, 6-1
|(4th) So Noted, 5-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) D’s Mulligan, 5-1
|(6th) Mr Changue, 7-2
|Hastings
|(4th) Yo Zackly, 12-1
|(7th) Speculator, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Discernment, 5-1
|(7th) Not Now Rand, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Men of Kyle, 8-1
|(7th) Sweet Mary M, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Dynamic Julie, 3-1
|(2nd) Hunters Appeal, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Plug and Play, 6-1
|(2nd) R Paper Chaser, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Rings of Jupiter, 8-1
|(7th) Jumpintoaction, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(9th) Credit Card Fraud, 5-1
|(12th) In the Deep, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(7th) Command Strike, 3-1
|(8th) Crazycantberighted, 3-1
Leave a Reply