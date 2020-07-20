Spot Plays July 21

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Absolute Love, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Spendaree, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(3rd) Hotasapistol, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Golden Gopher, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(6th) Doyle the Warrior, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Candyrock, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(4th) Red Frog, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Anthecrowdgoeswild, 3-1
|Hastings
|
|(1st) Suzy Mascara, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Fourtowin, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|
|(6th) Ya Gotta Wanna, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) California Swing, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(3rd) With the Band, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Take Charge Woman, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Squox, 9-2
|
|
|(2nd) She’s too Cool, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Spectacular Joe, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) A Little Flattered, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Mija Bella, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) General Bellamy, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Centsofstyle, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Tiger Lisa, 6-1
