July 20, 2020

Spot Plays July 21

July 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Absolute Love, 6-1
(5th) Spendaree, 7-2
Canterbury (3rd) Hotasapistol, 3-1
(7th) Golden Gopher, 5-1
Finger Lakes (6th) Doyle the Warrior, 4-1
(8th) Candyrock, 6-1
Fort Erie (4th) Red Frog, 3-1
(7th) Anthecrowdgoeswild, 3-1
Hastings (1st) Suzy Mascara, 6-1
(5th) Fourtowin, 7-2
Indiana Grand (6th) Ya Gotta Wanna, 9-2
(8th) California Swing, 4-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) With the Band, 9-2
(6th) Take Charge Woman, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Squox, 9-2
(2nd) She’s too Cool, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Spectacular Joe, 8-1
(9th) A Little Flattered, 6-1
Parx Racing (4th) Mija Bella, 7-2
(8th) General Bellamy, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Centsofstyle, 3-1
(6th) Tiger Lisa, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions