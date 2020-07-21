July 21, 2020

Spot Plays July 22

July 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Warrior’s Dream, 4-1
(4th) Luckyinkentucky, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Break at Dawn, 9-2
(4th) Mines Made Up, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Waist Deep, 3-1
(6th) Small Invasion, 3-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Secretly Paranoia, 7-2
(6th) Trust N Liberty, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Platinum Queen, 3-1
(2nd) Zugersee, 8-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Talk You Out of It, 7-2
(4th) Night Dancing, 6-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Da High Commision, 9-2
(5th) Venetian Princess, 3-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Sporty Flyer, 7-2
(4th) Lightning Bug, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) B’s Lil’ Bumblebee, 7-2
(4th) Two Date, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Greatest Game, 5-1
(3rd) Shezgoldgetter, 3-1
Parx (1st) Trappe Me Later, 3-1
(4th) Gossip Isle, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Cattle Drive, 6-1
(3rd) Flyingontheground, 6-1
Saratoga (2nd) Star of the West, 4-1
(4th) Lost in Rome, 5-1
Thistledown (3rd) Hot Valentina, 9-2
(6th) Winchester Limit, 9-2

