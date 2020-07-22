July 22, 2020

Spot Plays July 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (3rd) Field Letters, 7-2
(4th) Tough Stuff, 6-1
Belterra Park (7th) Who’syourfavorite, 9-2
(8th) Limehousegas, 8-1
Canterbury (4th) Blue Eclipse, 4-1
(7th) Dare Felix, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Quincys Way, 9-2
(4th) Boaster, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Cougar Vision, 7-2
(5th) Sand in My Shoes, 6-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Attercop, 5-1
(10th) Timberlake Gage, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Customs in Dixie, 5-1
(4th) Pickett, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Heart of God, 6-1
(8th) Sweet Story, 5-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Scoby, 4-1
(8th) Jova, 5-1
Laurel (3rd) Hayne’s Fever, 3-1
(6th) Confectioner, 6-1
Saratoga (5th) O’Trouble, 7-2
(7th) Bertranda, 9-2
Thistledown (1st) April Marie, 7-2
(2nd) Broncojoenvinny, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) Raven’s Cry, 6-1
(2nd) Miss Matilda, 10-1

