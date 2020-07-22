Spot Plays July 22

|Arlington
|
|(3rd) Field Letters, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Tough Stuff, 6-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(7th) Who’syourfavorite, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Limehousegas, 8-1
| Canterbury
|
|(4th) Blue Eclipse, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Dare Felix, 5-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Quincys Way, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Boaster, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Cougar Vision, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Sand in My Shoes, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(2nd) Attercop, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Timberlake Gage, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Customs in Dixie, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Pickett, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Heart of God, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Sweet Story, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(4th) Scoby, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Jova, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Hayne’s Fever, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Confectioner, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(5th) O’Trouble, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Bertranda, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) April Marie, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Broncojoenvinny, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Raven’s Cry, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Miss Matilda, 10-1
