Spot Plays July 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Roski, 4-1
|(4th) Croce d’Oro, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Willy I Am, 9-2
|(4th) Blue Steel, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Gwen’s Gal, 4-1
|(3rd) Theladyistrue, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Colombiano, 4-1
|(5th) Strut the Ring, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Gaby Vee, 4-1
|(2nd) Riskey Trickey, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) By His Grace, 5-1
|(5th) Chez Paree, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Devant, 7-2
|(5th) I Am Aine, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Masterio, 5-1
|(4th) Catsoutofthebag, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Check Six, 7-2
|(4th) Warcraft, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Imperator, 7-2
|(3rd) Buttie, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Go for Jim, 4-1
|(7th) Gio Nasty One, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Blunt Force, 4-1
|(5th) Jill’s a Hot Mess, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Beau’s Beauty, 7-2
|(4th) Captain Vinnie, 7-2
