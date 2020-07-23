July 23, 2020

Spot Plays July 24

July 23, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Roski, 4-1
(4th) Croce d’Oro, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Willy I Am, 9-2
(4th) Blue Steel, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Gwen’s Gal, 4-1
(3rd) Theladyistrue, 5-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Colombiano, 4-1
(5th) Strut the Ring, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Gaby Vee, 4-1
(2nd) Riskey Trickey, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) By His Grace, 5-1
(5th) Chez Paree, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Devant, 7-2
(5th) I Am Aine, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Masterio, 5-1
(4th) Catsoutofthebag, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Check Six, 7-2
(4th) Warcraft, 4-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Imperator, 7-2
(3rd) Buttie, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Go for Jim, 4-1
(7th) Gio Nasty One, 5-1
Saratoga (4th) Blunt Force, 4-1
(5th) Jill’s a Hot Mess, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Beau’s Beauty, 7-2
(4th) Captain Vinnie, 7-2

