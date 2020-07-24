Spot Plays July 25

|Arlington
|
|(1st) True to Jeanine, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Ruby Round Here, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Bold Valor, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Prime Lime, 3-1
|Del Mar
|
|(6th) Wedding Groom, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) She’s So Special, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) All Star Red, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Cort’ Asong, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(3rd) Call Papa, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Private Island, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Outlaw X., 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Balook, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Field Bet, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) All American Jewel, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(6th) Allthewrongreasons, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Victory Given, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Nana’s Joy, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Ray’s King, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(8th) Class Factor, 8-1
|
|
|(13th) If Not Now, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(2nd) Chief Eagle Eye, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Sharon’s Fury, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(6th) Who’s the Diva Now, 6-1
|
|
|(12th) Taylor’s Beauty, 4-1
|Saratoga
|
|(4th) Wedontbelieveher, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Kingmeister, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(5th) Matthaus, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Coach Lori, 4-1
Leave a Reply