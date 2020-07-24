July 25, 2020

Spot Plays July 25

July 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (1st) True to Jeanine, 6-1
(2nd) Ruby Round Here, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Bold Valor, 4-1
(6th) Prime Lime, 3-1
Del Mar (6th) Wedding Groom, 7-2
(9th) She’s So Special, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) All Star Red, 4-1
(8th) Cort’ Asong, 4-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Call Papa, 4-1
(6th) Private Island, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Outlaw X., 5-1
(8th) Balook, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Field Bet, 6-1
(11th) All American Jewel, 4-1
Laurel (6th) Allthewrongreasons, 5-1
(9th) Victory Given, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Nana’s Joy, 8-1
(2nd) Ray’s King, 5-1
Monmouth Park (8th) Class Factor, 8-1
(13th) If Not Now, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Chief Eagle Eye, 7-2
(8th) Sharon’s Fury, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Who’s the Diva Now, 6-1
(12th) Taylor’s Beauty, 4-1
Saratoga (4th) Wedontbelieveher, 5-1
(7th) Kingmeister, 8-1
Woodbine (5th) Matthaus, 4-1
(9th) Coach Lori, 4-1

