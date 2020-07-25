Spot Plays July 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Del Mar
|(2nd) All I Can Say, 3-1
|(3rd) Tammy’s Window, 8-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Moon of Love, 3-1
|(6th) Lucky Be a Lady, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Spinning Kitten, 4-1
|(4th) Desert General, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Midknightwar, 9-2
|(4th) Weekend Fun, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Bee’snbee’s, 3-1
|(5th) Groovy Tale, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Unbridledselection, 7-2
|(2nd) Miss Hannah, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Sierra Melody, 3-1
|(5th) Teaspoon of Pepper, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Star Hunter, 7-2
|(8th) Greater Glory, 8-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Chantry Flats, 7-2
|(7th) Stage Left, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Cotton’s Corner, 7-2
|(6th) Let’s Go Now, 3-1
