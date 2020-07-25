July 25, 2020

Spot Plays July 26

July 25, 2020 James Scully Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (2nd) All I Can Say, 3-1
(3rd) Tammy’s Window, 8-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Moon of Love, 3-1
(6th) Lucky Be a Lady, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Spinning Kitten, 4-1
(4th) Desert General, 7-2
Lone Star Park (3rd) Midknightwar, 9-2
(4th) Weekend Fun, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Bee’snbee’s, 3-1
(5th) Groovy Tale, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Unbridledselection, 7-2
(2nd) Miss Hannah, 3-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Sierra Melody, 3-1
(5th) Teaspoon of Pepper, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Star Hunter, 7-2
(8th) Greater Glory, 8-1
Saratoga (3rd) Chantry Flats, 7-2
(7th) Stage Left, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Cotton’s Corner, 7-2
(6th) Let’s Go Now, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions